Today In Metal History 🤘 May 14th, 2022 🤘 TESTAMENT, CREAM, AEROSMITH, SAXON, AMORPHIS
May 14, 2022, 47 minutes ago
MUSICIANS WE LOST
R.I.P. John Symon Asher "Jack" Bruce (CREAM) - May 14th, 1943 - October 25th, 2014
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 58th
Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT) - May 14th, 1964
Happy 69th
Paul Shortino (KING KOBRA, ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT) - May 14th, 1953
Happy 66th
Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) - May 14th, 1956
Happy 60th
Ian Robert Astbury (THE CULT) - May 14th, 1962
C.C. Deville (real name born Bruce Anthony Johannesson; POISON) - May 14th, 1962
Happy 56th
Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE) - May 14th, 1966
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 51st
PINK FLOYD’s Relics - May 14th, 1971
Happy 46th
AEROSMITH’S Rocks - May 14th, 1976
Happy 45th
HEART’s Little Queen - May 14, 1977
Happy 26th
AMORPHIS’ Elegy May 14th, 1996
DEF LEPPARD’s Slang - May 14th, 1996
Happy 21st
SCORPIONS’ Acoustica - May 14th, 2001
Happy 15th
HATESPHERE's Serpent Smiles And Killer Eyes - May 14th, 2007
Happy 12th
BLACK MAJESTY’s In Your Honor - May 14th, 2010
PRETTY MAIDS’ Pandemonium - May 14th, 2010
Happy 9th
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s One of Us Is the Killer - May 14th, 2013
TRIBULATION's The Formulas Of Death