Today In Metal History 🤘 May 14th, 2022 🤘 TESTAMENT, CREAM, AEROSMITH, SAXON, AMORPHIS

MUSICIANS WE LOST

R.I.P. John Symon Asher "Jack" Bruce (CREAM) - May 14th, 1943 - October 25th, 2014





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th

Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT) - May 14th, 1964



Happy 69th

Paul Shortino (KING KOBRA, ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT) - May 14th, 1953





Happy 66th

Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) - May 14th, 1956

Happy 60th

Ian Robert Astbury (THE CULT) - May 14th, 1962

C.C. Deville (real name born Bruce Anthony Johannesson; POISON) - May 14th, 1962





Happy 56th

Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE) - May 14th, 1966

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

PINK FLOYD’s Relics - May 14th, 1971

Happy 46th

AEROSMITH’S Rocks - May 14th, 1976



Happy 45th

HEART’s Little Queen - May 14, 1977

Happy 26th

AMORPHIS’ Elegy May 14th, 1996



DEF LEPPARD’s Slang - May 14th, 1996



Happy 21st

SCORPIONS’ Acoustica - May 14th, 2001

Happy 15th

HATESPHERE's Serpent Smiles And Killer Eyes - May 14th, 2007

Happy 12th

BLACK MAJESTY’s In Your Honor - May 14th, 2010

PRETTY MAIDS’ Pandemonium - May 14th, 2010

Happy 9th

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s One of Us Is the Killer - May 14th, 2013

TRIBULATION's The Formulas Of Death

