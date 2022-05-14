Today In Metal History 🤘 May 14th, 2022 🤘 TESTAMENT, CREAM, AEROSMITH, SAXON, AMORPHIS

MUSICIANS WE LOST

R.I.P. John Symon Asher "Jack" Bruce (CREAM) - May 14th, 1943 - October 25th, 2014


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th
Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT) - May 14th, 1964

Happy 69th
Paul Shortino (KING KOBRA, ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT) - May 14th, 1953

Happy 66th
Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) - May 14th, 1956

Happy 60th
Ian Robert Astbury (THE CULT) - May 14th, 1962
C.C. Deville (real name born Bruce Anthony Johannesson; POISON) - May 14th, 1962

Happy 56th
Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE) - May 14th, 1966

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st
PINK FLOYD’s Relics - May 14th, 1971

Happy 46th
AEROSMITH’S Rocks - May 14th, 1976

Happy 45th
HEART’s Little Queen - May 14, 1977

Happy 26th
AMORPHIS’ Elegy May 14th, 1996

DEF LEPPARD’s Slang - May 14th, 1996

Happy 21st
SCORPIONS’ Acoustica - May 14th, 2001

Happy 15th
HATESPHERE's Serpent Smiles And Killer Eyes - May 14th, 2007

Happy 12th
BLACK MAJESTY’s In Your Honor - May 14th, 2010
PRETTY MAIDS’ Pandemonium - May 14th, 2010

Happy 9th
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s One of Us Is the Killer - May 14th, 2013
TRIBULATION's The Formulas Of Death



Featured Audio

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

