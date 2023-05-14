Today In Metal History 🤘 May 14th, 2023 🤘 TESTAMENT, CREAM, AEROSMITH, SAXON, AMORPHIS

May 14, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal testament cream aerosmith saxon amorphis

Today In Metal History 🤘 May 14th, 2023 🤘 TESTAMENT, CREAM, AEROSMITH, SAXON, AMORPHIS

MUSICIANS WE LOST

R.I.P. John Symon Asher "Jack" Bruce (CREAM) - May 14th, 1943 - October 25th, 2014


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 59th
Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT) - May 14th, 1964

Happy 70th
Paul Shortino (KING KOBRA, ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT) - May 14th, 1953

Happy 67th
Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) - May 14th, 1956

Happy 61st
Ian Robert Astbury (THE CULT) - May 14th, 1962
C.C. Deville (real name born Bruce Anthony Johannesson; POISON) - May 14th, 1962

Happy 57th
Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE) - May 14th, 1966

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd
PINK FLOYD’s Relics - May 14th, 1971

Happy 47th
AEROSMITH’S Rocks - May 14th, 1976

Happy 46th
HEART’s Little Queen - May 14, 1977

Happy 27th
AMORPHIS’ Elegy May 14th, 1996

DEF LEPPARD’s Slang - May 14th, 1996

Happy 22nd
SCORPIONS’ Acoustica - May 14th, 2001

Happy 16th
HATESPHERE's Serpent Smiles And Killer Eyes - May 14th, 2007

Happy 13th
BLACK MAJESTY’s In Your Honor - May 14th, 2010
PRETTY MAIDS’ Pandemonium - May 14th, 2010

Happy 10th
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s One of Us Is the Killer - May 14th, 2013
TRIBULATION's The Formulas Of Death



Featured Audio

SAVAGE EXISTENCE – “Standing In Flames” (Independent)

SAVAGE EXISTENCE – “Standing In Flames” (Independent)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews