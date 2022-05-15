Today In Metal History 🤘 May 15th, 2022 🤘RAINBOW, RAZOR, IN FLAMES, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DIO, MEGADETH

Heavy Birthdays



Happy 60th

Mike "M-Bro" Embro (RAZOR) - May 15th, 1962





Happy 47th

Peter Iwers (IN FLAMES) - May 15th, 1975





Happy 51st

Mike Disalvo (CRYPTOPSY) - May 15th, 1971

Heavy Releases

Happy 46th

RAINBOW’s Rising - May 15th, 1976



Happy 41st

SAMSON’s Shock Tactics - May 15th, 1981

It was recorded during the month of January 1981 at Battery Studios in London. Coincidentally, IRON MAIDEN were recording their final studio album with Paul Di'Anno (Killers) from November 1980 - January 1981. Where? At Battery Studios in London.

Happy 38th

KICK AXE's Vices - May 15th, 1984

Happy 37th

STRYPER's Soldiers Under Command - May 15th, 1985

Happy 35th

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Girls, Girls, Girls - May 15th, 1987



Happy 33rd

SABBAT's Dreamweaver (Reflections Of Our Yesterdays) - May 15th, 1989

Happy 32nd

CANCER's To The Gory End - May 15th, 1990

DIO's Lock Up The Wolves - May 15th, 1990

SACRED REICH’s The American Way - May 15th, 1990

LITA FORD’s Stiletto - May 15th, 1990



Happy 30th

TESTAMENT's The Ritual - May 15th, 1992

Happy 27th

OPETH’s Orchid - May 15th, 1995

Happy 16th

MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 15th, 2001



Happy 17th

ORIGIN's Echoes Of Decimation - May 15th, 2005

Happy 6th

TIM "RIPPER" OWENS' Play My Game - May 15th, 2009

Happy 9th

SHADOWS FALL’s Fire From The Sky - May 15th, 2012

Happy 14th

JOB FOR A COWBOY's Genesis - May 15th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday

TENACIOUS D’s Rize Of The Fenix - May 15th, 2012

Happy 6th

CAIN’S OFFERING’s Stormcrow - May 15th, 2015

WHITESNAKE’s The Purple Album - May 15th, 2015



Happy 3rd

KEKAL’s Deeper Underground - May 15th, 2018

POWERGLOVE’s Continue? - May 15th, 2018

Happy 1st

ABRAMELIN’s Never Enough Snuff - May 15th, 2020

AC×DC’s Satan Is King - May 15th, 2020

ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Like a House on Fire - May 15th, 2020

BINARY CODE’s Memento Mori - May 15th, 2020

FIREWIND’s Firewind - May 15th, 2020

PARADISE LOST’s Obsidian - May 15th, 2020

RAVENSCRY’s 100 - May 15th, 2020

TOKYO BLADE’ Dark Revolution - May 15th, 2020

TRIPTYKON’s Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019) (live album) - May 15th, 2020

VOODOO GODS’ The Divinity Of Blood - May 15th, 2020

