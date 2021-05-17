Today In Metal History 🤘 May 17th, 2021 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, ANNIHILATOR

Today In Metal History 🤘 May 17th, 2021 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, ANNIHILATOR

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Bruce Earl Fairbairn (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, BON JOVI producer): December 30th, 1949 - May 17th, 1999

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 72nd
William Scott "Bill" Bruford (KING CRIMSON, YES) - May 17th, 1949

Happy 66th
Claude Schnell (DIO) - May 17th, 1955

Happy 64rd
Audie Desbrow (GREAT WHITE) - May 17th, 1957

Happy 63rd
PAUL DI'ANNO (real name Paul Andrews; IRON MAIDEN, KILLERS, BATTLEZONE) - May 17th, 1958

Happy 56th
Trent Reznor (NINE INCH NAILS) - May 17th, 1965

Happy 56th
Ralph Michael Saenz (real name Michael Starr; STEEL PANTHER) - May 17th, 1965

Happy 48th
Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THEM CROOKED VULTURES, KYUSS) - May 17th, 1973

Heavy Releases

Happy 48th
BACHMAN–TURNER OVERDRIVE’s Bachman–Turner Overdrive - May 17, 1973

Happy 47th
BUDGIE’s In For The Kill! - May 17th, 1974

Happy 33rd
JUDAS PRIEST's Ram It Down - May 17th, 1988
VINNIE VINCENT INVASION's All Systems Go - May 17th, 1988

Happy 16th
THE RED CHORD's Clients - May 17th, 2005

Happy 11th
ANNIHILATOR’s Annihilator - May 17th, 2010
CYNIC’s Re-Traced - May 17th, 2010

Happy 10th
BLACK ‘N BLUE’s Hell Yeah – May 17th, 2011
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Passion – May 17th, 2011
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Mammal
ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ Motherland

Happy 8th
MASTERPLAN’s Novum Initium - May 17th, 2013
BLOOD RED THRONE’s Blood Red Throne
GOTHMINISTER’s Utopia

Happy 2nd
ARTIFICIAL LANGUAGE - Now We Sleep - May 17th, 2019
AVATAR - The King Live in Paris (live album) - May 17th, 2019
BETHLEHEM - Lebe Dich Leer - May 17th, 2019
BLACK FLAME - Necrogenesis: Chants from the Grave - May 17th, 2019
CRAZY LIXX - Forever Wild - May 17th, 2019
FULL OF HELL - Weeping Choir[ - May 17th, 2019
OCTOBER TIDE - In Splendor Below - May 17th, 2019
PYTHIA - The Solace of Ancient Earth - May 17th, 2019
RAMMSTEIN - Untitled - May 17th, 2019
SAINT VITUS - Saint Vitus - May 17th, 2019
SAVAGE MESSIAH - Demons - May 17th, 2019
STARKILL - Gravity - May 17th, 2019



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

