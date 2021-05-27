Today In Metal History 🤘 May 27th, 2021 🤘ALICE IN CHAINS, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DEATH ANGEL

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 64th

Eddie Harsch (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 27th, 1957

Happy 55th

Sean Howard Kinney (ALICE IN CHAINS) - May 27th, 1966 (photo above by Janes Garvin)

Happy 46th

Fredrik Mannberg (NOCTURNAL RITES) - May 27th, 1975

Heavy Releases

Happy 18th

LED ZEPPELIN's How The West Was Won - May 27th, 2003



Happy 15th

THE RED SHORE's Salvaging What's Left EP - May 27th, 2006

Happy 12th

ALESTORM's Black Sails At Midnight - May 27th, 2009

GLITTERTIND's Landkjenning

STREAM OF PASSION's The Flame Within

TRAIL OF TEARS' Bloodstained Endurance



Happy 10th Birthday A

AMORPHIS’ The Beginning of Times - May 27th, 2011

MARDUK’s Iron Dawn (EP) - May 27th, 2011

TÝR’s The Lay Of Thrym - May 27th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday

CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Charlemagne: The Omens Of Death – May 27th, 2013

DAGOBA’s Post Mortem Nihil Est - May 27th, 2013

DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Construct - May 27th, 2013

EVILE’s Skull – May 27th, 2013

TESSERACT’s Altered State – May 27th, 2013

BURZUM’s Sôl Austan, Mâni Vestan – May 27th, 2013



Happy 7th

EYEHATEGOD’s Eyehategod - May 27th, 2014

MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - May 27th, 2014

BLACK ANVIL’s Hail Death - May 27th, 2014

RAVENSCRY’s The Attraction Of Opposites - May 27th, 2014

Happy 5th

ARCHITECTS’ All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us - May 27th, 2016

BEHEXEN’s The Poisonous Path - May 27th, 2016

DEATH ANGEL’s The Evil Divide - May 27th, 2016

ILLDISPOSED’s Grey Sky Over Black Town - May 27th, 2016

KATALEPSY’s Gravenous Hour - May 27th, 2016

LACUNA COIL’s Delirium - May 27th, 2016

MOTÖRHEAD’s Clean Your Clock (live album) - May 27th, 2016

OMEN’s Hammer Damage - May 27th, 2016

SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics IV: The Number of the Priest (covers album) - May 27th, 2016

SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Division of Blood - May 27th, 2016

WITHERED’s Grief Relic - May 27th, 2016



Happy 2nd

BATUSHKA’s Панихида - May 27th, 2019