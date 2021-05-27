Today In Metal History 🤘 May 27th, 2021 🤘ALICE IN CHAINS, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DEATH ANGEL
May 27, 2021, 35 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 64th
Eddie Harsch (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 27th, 1957
Happy 55th
Sean Howard Kinney (ALICE IN CHAINS) - May 27th, 1966 (photo above by Janes Garvin)
Happy 46th
Fredrik Mannberg (NOCTURNAL RITES) - May 27th, 1975
Heavy Releases
Happy 18th
LED ZEPPELIN's How The West Was Won - May 27th, 2003
Happy 15th
THE RED SHORE's Salvaging What's Left EP - May 27th, 2006
Happy 12th
ALESTORM's Black Sails At Midnight - May 27th, 2009
GLITTERTIND's Landkjenning
STREAM OF PASSION's The Flame Within
TRAIL OF TEARS' Bloodstained Endurance
Happy 10th Birthday A
AMORPHIS’ The Beginning of Times - May 27th, 2011
MARDUK’s Iron Dawn (EP) - May 27th, 2011
TÝR’s The Lay Of Thrym - May 27th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday
CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Charlemagne: The Omens Of Death – May 27th, 2013
DAGOBA’s Post Mortem Nihil Est - May 27th, 2013
DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Construct - May 27th, 2013
EVILE’s Skull – May 27th, 2013
TESSERACT’s Altered State – May 27th, 2013
BURZUM’s Sôl Austan, Mâni Vestan – May 27th, 2013
Happy 7th
EYEHATEGOD’s Eyehategod - May 27th, 2014
MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - May 27th, 2014
BLACK ANVIL’s Hail Death - May 27th, 2014
RAVENSCRY’s The Attraction Of Opposites - May 27th, 2014
Happy 5th
ARCHITECTS’ All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us - May 27th, 2016
BEHEXEN’s The Poisonous Path - May 27th, 2016
DEATH ANGEL’s The Evil Divide - May 27th, 2016
ILLDISPOSED’s Grey Sky Over Black Town - May 27th, 2016
KATALEPSY’s Gravenous Hour - May 27th, 2016
LACUNA COIL’s Delirium - May 27th, 2016
MOTÖRHEAD’s Clean Your Clock (live album) - May 27th, 2016
OMEN’s Hammer Damage - May 27th, 2016
SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics IV: The Number of the Priest (covers album) - May 27th, 2016
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Division of Blood - May 27th, 2016
WITHERED’s Grief Relic - May 27th, 2016
Happy 2nd
BATUSHKA’s Панихида - May 27th, 2019