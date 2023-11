Today In Metal History 🤘 November 2nd, 2023🤘 DOKKEN, BRUCE DICKINSON, KATATONIA, TIAMAT, OPETH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Witek Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED): January 23th, 1984 – November 2nd, 2007 (aged 23)

R.I.P. Keith Emerson (EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER, THE NICE) - November 2nd, 1944 - March 11th, 2016 (aged 71)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st

Ron McGovney (METALLICA) - November 2nd, 1962

Andrew Elt (SLEEZE BEEZ) - November 2nd, 1962

Happy 60th

Bobby Dall (aka Robert Harry Kuykendall) (POISON) - November 2nd, 1963

Jens Ola Johansson (STRATOVARIUS) - November 2nd, 1963







Happy 53rd

Steve Conley (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - November 2nd, 1970

Happy 43rd

Thomas Bredahl (VOLBEAT) - November 2nd, 1980

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th

CREAM’s Disraeli Gears - November 2nd, 1967

Happy 54th

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’S Willy and the Poor Boys - November 2nd, 1969.





Happy 36th

DOKKEN’s Back For The Attack - November 2nd, 1987



Happy 24th

BRUCE DICKINSON’s Scream For Me Brazil – November 2nd, 1999



TONY MACALPINE’s Master Of Paradise – November 2nd, 1999

Happy 14th

KATATONIA's Night Is The New Day - November 2nd, 2009



Happy 13th

ANAL CUNT’s Wearing Out Our Welcome – November 2nd, 2010

ESCAPE THE FATE’s Escape The Fate – November 2nd, 2010

Happy 11th

TIAMAT’s The Scarred People – November 2nd, 2012



Happy 5th

THE ALGORITHM’s Compiler Optimization Techniques - November 2nd, 2018

ARSIS’ Visitant - November 2nd, 2018

AUDIOTOPSY’s The Real Now - November 2nd, 2018

CANCER’s Shadow Gripped - November 2nd, 2018

HANK VON HELL’s Egomania - November 2nd, 2018

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Psalms - November 2nd, 2018

THE OCEAN’s Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic - November 2nd, 2018

OPETH’s Garden of the Titans: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheater - November 2nd, 2018



SICK OF IT ALL’s Wake the Sleeping Dragon! - November 2nd, 2018

SILENT PLANET’s When the End Began - November 2nd, 2018

TENACIOUS D’s Post-Apocalypto - November 2nd, 2018