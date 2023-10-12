Today In Metal History 🤘 October 12th, 2023🤘 TESLA, ARMORED SAINT, GENESIS, GORGOROTH, MY DYING BRIDE, W.A.S.P.
October 12, 2023, 57 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Richard Allan "Dickie" Peterson (BLUE CHEER): September 12, 1946 – October 12, 2009 (aged 63)
R.I.P. Rick Parfitt (STATUS QUO) - October 12th, 1948 - December 24th, 2016 (aged 68)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 65th
Jeff Keith (TESLA) - October 12th, 1958 (Photo credit: Joe Kleon)
Happy 60th
Gonzalo "Gonzo" Sandoval (ARMORED SAINT) - October 12th, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
GENESIS’ Selling England By The Pound - October 12th, 1973
Happy 29th
THE CULT’s The Cult - October 12th, 1994
GORGOROTH’s Pentagram - October 12th, 1994
Happy 24th
MY DYING BRIDE’s The Light At The End Of The World - October 12th, 1999
Happy 19th
PIG DESTROYER’s Terrifyer - October 12th, 2004
Happy 14th
W.A.S.P.’s Babylon – October 12th, 2009
RAM-ZET's Neutralized – October 12th, 2009
SLOWMOTION APOCALYPSE's Mothra – October 12th, 2009
Happy 13th
ALL THAT REMAINS' ...For We Are Many - October 12th, 2010
INTRONAUT's Valley Of Smoke - October 12th, 2010
MADBALL's Empire - October 12th, 2010
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Creatures - October 12th, 2010
Happy 12th
INSOMNIUM's One For Sorrow - October 12th, 2011
Happy 11th
FALL OF THE IDOLS’ Solemn Verses - October 12th, 2012
MAGICA’s Center Of The Great Unknown - October 12th, 2012
Happy 5th
AETERNUS’ Heathen - October 12th, 2018
ATREYU’s In Our Wake - October 12th, 2018
BEYOND CREATION’s Algorythm - October 12th, 2018
D. D. VERNI’s Barricade - October 12th, 2018
DRAGONY’s Masters of the Multiverse - October 12th, 2018
GAMA BOMB’s Speed Between the Lines - October 12th, 2018
IMPELLITTERI’s The Nature of the Beast - October 12th, 2018
IRON REAGAN’s Dark Days Ahead - October 12th, 2018
NAZARETH’s Tattooed on My Brain - October 12th, 2018
SEVENTH WONDER’s Tiara - October 12th, 2018
SKALMOLD’s Sorgir - October 12th, 2018
TANK’s Sturmpanzer - October 12th, 2018
TERRORIZER’s Caustic Attack - October 12th, 2018
UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS’ Wasteland - October 12th, 2018