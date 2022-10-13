Today In Metal History 🤘 October 13th, 2022🤘 SAMMY HAGAR, ANTHRAX, TRIUMPH, KISS, OVERKILL

October 13, 2022, 48 minutes ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 October 13th, 2022🤘 SAMMY HAGAR, ANTHRAX, TRIUMPH, KISS, OVERKILL

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th
SAMMY HAGAR (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - October 13th, 1947 (Photo credit: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)

Happy 73rd
Craig MacGregor (FOGHAT) (64) - - October 13th, 1949

Happy 62nd
Joey Belladonna (ANTHRAX) - October 13th, 1960

Happy 54th
Pete Lesperance (HAREM SCAREM) - October 13th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46h
TRIUMPH’s Triumph - October 13th, 1976

Happy 44th
AC/DC's If You Want Blood You've Got It - October 13th, 1978

Happy 40th
KISS' Creatures Of The Night - October 13th, 1982

Happy 36th
SAXON’s Rock The Nations – October 13th, 1986

Happy 33rd
ACE FREHLEY’s Trouble Walkin’ – October 13th, 1989
OVERKILL’s The Years Of Decay – October 13th, 1989

Happy 13th
SKELETONWITCH’s Breathing The Fire – October 13th, 2009
BARONESS' Blue Record - October 13th, 2009
DAWN OF AZAZEL's Relentless - October 13th, 2009

Happy 5th
DANIEL CANANAGH’s Monochrome - October 13th, 2017
ENSLAVED’s E - October 13th, 2017

EXHUMED’s Death Revenge - October 13th, 2017
FOZZY’s Judas - October 13th, 2017
GOTHMINISTER’s The Other Side - October 13th, 2017
L.A. GUNS’ The Missing Peace - October 13th, 2017

MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s Vicious World - October 13th, 2017
POWER QUEST’s Sixth Dimension - October 13th, 2017
ROBERT PLANT’s Carry Fire - October 13th, 2017
SAMAEL’s Hegemony - October 13th, 2017
THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD’s Disomus - October 13th, 2017



