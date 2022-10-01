Today In Metal History 🤘 October 1st, 2022🤘 IRON MAIDEN, AMORPHIS, STYX, RAZOR, HELLOWEEN, MARDUK

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

Martin Robert Turner (WISHBONE ASH) - October 1, 1947



Happy 71st

Brian Gilbert Greenway (APRIL WINE) - October 1, 1951

APRIL WINE guitarist since 1977.





Happy 50th

Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS) - October 1st, 1972







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

STYX’ Crystal Ball - October 1st, 1976



Happy 45th

THE RUNAWAYS’ Waitin' For The Night - October 1st, 1977



Happy 38th

JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS’ Glorious Results Of A Misspent Youth - October 1st, 1984

Happy 37th

RAZOR's Evil Invaders - October 1st, 1985







HELLOWEEN’s Walls Of Jericho - October 1st, 1985



Happy 32nd

IRON MAIDEN's No Prayer For The Dying - October 1st, 1990





Happy 31st

MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Decade Of Decadence 81-91 - October 1st, 1991

Happy 29th

MARDUK’s Those Of The Unlight - October 1st, 1993



Happy 28th

ACCEPT’s Death Row - October 1st, 1994

EDGE OF SANITY’s Purgatory Afterglow - October 1st, 1994



Happy 26th

WARRANT’s Belly To Belly - October 1st, 1996

Happy 15th

AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked - October 1st, 2007

SYBREED’s Antares - October 1st, 2007

Happy 12th

GRAVE DIGGER's The Clans Will Rise Again - October 1st, 2010



MELECHESH's The Epigenesis - October 1st, 2010

Happy 9th

BROKEN HOPE’s Omen Of Disease - October 1st, 2013

SCAR THE MARTYR’s Scar The Martyr - October 1st, 2013

THE BROWNING’s Hypernova - October 1st, 2013

WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Paradise (What About Us?) - October 1st, 2013

Happy 2nd

GREG PUCIATO’s Child Soldier: Creator of God - October 1st, 2020