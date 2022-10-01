Today In Metal History 🤘 October 1st, 2022🤘 IRON MAIDEN, AMORPHIS, STYX, RAZOR, HELLOWEEN, MARDUK

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th
Martin Robert Turner (WISHBONE ASH) - October 1, 1947

Happy 71st
Brian Gilbert Greenway (APRIL WINE) - October 1, 1951
APRIL WINE guitarist since 1977. 

Happy 50th
Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS) - October 1st, 1972


 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th
STYX’ Crystal Ball - October 1st, 1976

Happy 45th
THE RUNAWAYS’ Waitin' For The Night - October 1st, 1977

Happy 38th
JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS’ Glorious Results Of A Misspent Youth - October 1st, 1984

Happy 37th
RAZOR's Evil Invaders - October 1st, 1985



HELLOWEEN’s Walls Of Jericho - October 1st, 1985

Happy 32nd
IRON MAIDEN's No Prayer For The Dying - October 1st, 1990

Happy 31st
MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Decade Of Decadence 81-91 - October 1st, 1991

Happy 29th
MARDUK’s Those Of The Unlight - October 1st, 1993 

Happy 28th
ACCEPT’s Death Row - October 1st, 1994
EDGE OF SANITY’s Purgatory Afterglow - October 1st, 1994

Happy 26th
WARRANT’s Belly To Belly - October 1st, 1996

Happy 15th
AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked - October 1st, 2007
SYBREED’s Antares - October 1st, 2007

Happy 12th
GRAVE DIGGER's The Clans Will Rise Again - October 1st, 2010

MELECHESH's The Epigenesis - October 1st, 2010

Happy 9th
BROKEN HOPE’s Omen Of Disease - October 1st, 2013
SCAR THE MARTYR’s Scar The Martyr - October 1st, 2013
THE BROWNING’s Hypernova - October 1st, 2013
WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Paradise (What About Us?) - October 1st, 2013

Happy 2nd
GREG PUCIATO’s Child Soldier: Creator of God - October 1st, 2020



