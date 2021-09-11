Today In Metal History 🤘 September 11th, 2021🤘 TOMMY SHAW, FOREIGNER, WARRANT, SLAYER, MASTODON

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

Tommy Roland Shaw (STYX, DAMN YANKEES) - September 11th, 1953

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd

FOREIGNER's Head Games - September 11th, 1979



Happy 31st

WARRANT's Cherry Pie - September 11th, 1990



Happy 20th

SLAYER’s God Hates Us All - September 11th, 2001



Happy 19th

MEGADETH’s Still Alive...And Well? - September 11th, 2002

Happy 15th

MASTODON's Blood Mountain - September 11th, 2006



Happy 14th

ICED EARTH's Framing Armageddon: Something Wicked Part 1 - September 11th, 2007



Happy 12th

SECRETS OF THE MOON's Privilegivm - September 11th, 2009

THREAT SIGNAL's Vigilance - September 11th, 2009

Happy 9th

BEASTWARS’ Beastwars – September 11th, 2012

CLOUDSCAPE’s New Era – September 11th, 2012

CRYPTOPSY’s Cryptopsy – September 11th, 2012

KITTIE’s Not So…Safe (compilation) – September 11th, 2012

PROTOTYPE’s Catalyst – September 11th, 2012

SPHERIC UNIVERSE EXPERIENCE’s The New Eve – September 11th, 2012

Happy 6th

BRING ME THE HORIZON’s That’s The Spirit – September 11th, 2015

LEAVES’ EYES’ King Of Kings – September 11th, 2015

SLAYER’s Repentless – September 11th, 2015



STRATOVARIUS’ Eternal – September 11th, 2015

Happy 1st

EPICA’s The Quantum Enigma B-Sides (compilation album) - September 11th, 2020

IHSAHN’s Pharos (EP) - September 11th, 2020

MASTODON’s Medium Rarities (compilation album) - September 11th, 2020

MESSIAH’s Fracmont - September 11th, 2020

UNIFORM’s Shame - September 11th, 2020