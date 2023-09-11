Today In Metal History 🤘 September 11th, 2023🤘 TOMMY SHAW, FOREIGNER, WARRANT, SLAYER, MASTODON

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th

Tommy Roland Shaw (STYX, DAMN YANKEES) - September 11th, 1953





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th

FOREIGNER's Head Games - September 11th, 1979



Happy 37th

TRIUMPH’s The Sport Of Kings - September 11th, 1986





Happy 36th

JETHRO TULL’s Crest Of A Knave - September 11th, 1987

Happy 33rd

WARRANT's Cherry Pie - September 11th, 1990



Happy 22nd

SLAYER’s God Hates Us All - September 11th, 2001



DREAM THEATER's Live Scenes From New York - September 11th, 2001

Happy 21st

MEGADETH’s Still Alive...And Well? - September 11th, 2002

Happy 17th

MASTODON's Blood Mountain - September 11th, 2006



Happy 14th

SECRETS OF THE MOON's Privilegivm - September 11th, 2009

THREAT SIGNAL's Vigilance - September 11th, 2009





Happy 11th

BEASTWARS’ Beastwars – September 11th, 2012

CLOUDSCAPE’s New Era – September 11th, 2012

CRYPTOPSY’s Cryptopsy – September 11th, 2012

KITTIE’s Not So…Safe (compilation) – September 11th, 2012

PROTOTYPE’s Catalyst – September 11th, 2012

SPHERIC UNIVERSE EXPERIENCE’s The New Eve – September 11th, 2012

Happy 8th

BRING ME THE HORIZON’s That’s The Spirit – September 11th, 2015

LEAVES’ EYES’ King Of Kings – September 11th, 2015

SLAYER’s Repentless – September 11th, 2015







STRATOVARIUS’ Eternal – September 11th, 2015

Happy 3rd

EPICA’s The Quantum Enigma B-Sides (compilation album) - September 11th, 2020

IHSAHN’s Pharos (EP) - September 11th, 2020

MASTODON’s Medium Rarities (compilation album) - September 11th, 2020

MESSIAH’s Fracmont - September 11th, 2020

UNIFORM’s Shame - September 11th, 2020