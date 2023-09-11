Today In Metal History 🤘 September 11th, 2023🤘 TOMMY SHAW, FOREIGNER, WARRANT, SLAYER, MASTODON
September 11, 2023, 36 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 70th
Tommy Roland Shaw (STYX, DAMN YANKEES) - September 11th, 1953
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 44th
FOREIGNER's Head Games - September 11th, 1979
Happy 37th
TRIUMPH’s The Sport Of Kings - September 11th, 1986
Happy 36th
JETHRO TULL’s Crest Of A Knave - September 11th, 1987
Happy 33rd
WARRANT's Cherry Pie - September 11th, 1990
Happy 22nd
SLAYER’s God Hates Us All - September 11th, 2001
DREAM THEATER's Live Scenes From New York - September 11th, 2001
Happy 21st
MEGADETH’s Still Alive...And Well? - September 11th, 2002
Happy 17th
MASTODON's Blood Mountain - September 11th, 2006
Happy 14th
SECRETS OF THE MOON's Privilegivm - September 11th, 2009
THREAT SIGNAL's Vigilance - September 11th, 2009
Happy 11th
BEASTWARS’ Beastwars – September 11th, 2012
CLOUDSCAPE’s New Era – September 11th, 2012
CRYPTOPSY’s Cryptopsy – September 11th, 2012
KITTIE’s Not So…Safe (compilation) – September 11th, 2012
PROTOTYPE’s Catalyst – September 11th, 2012
SPHERIC UNIVERSE EXPERIENCE’s The New Eve – September 11th, 2012
Happy 8th
BRING ME THE HORIZON’s That’s The Spirit – September 11th, 2015
LEAVES’ EYES’ King Of Kings – September 11th, 2015
SLAYER’s Repentless – September 11th, 2015
STRATOVARIUS’ Eternal – September 11th, 2015
Happy 3rd
EPICA’s The Quantum Enigma B-Sides (compilation album) - September 11th, 2020
IHSAHN’s Pharos (EP) - September 11th, 2020
MASTODON’s Medium Rarities (compilation album) - September 11th, 2020
MESSIAH’s Fracmont - September 11th, 2020
UNIFORM’s Shame - September 11th, 2020