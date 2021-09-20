Today In Metal History 🤘 September 20th, 2021🤘 AC/DC, EXTREME, OZZY OSBOURNE, BULLETBOYS, YES, OPETH
September 20, 2021, 14 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 - July 16th, 1996
R.I.P. Tony Destra (CINDERELLA, BRITNY FOX): September 20th, 1954 - February 8th, 1987
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Charles Salvatore "Chuck" Panozzo (STYX) - September 20th, 1948
Happy 55th
Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME) - September 20th, 1966
Happy 54th
Martin Walkyier (SABBATH, SKYCLAD) - September 20th, 1967
Matthew and Gunner Nelson (NELSON) - September 20th, 1967
Happy 53rd
Hunter Benedict “Ben” Shepherd (SOUNDGARDEN) - September 20th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 41st
OZZY OSBOURNE's Blizzard Of Ozz - September 20th, 1980
Happy 45th
AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Australian edition) - September 20th, 1976
AC/DC’s third highest selling album behind Back In Black and Highway To Hell. On the title track, its narrator invites people experiencing problems to either call him on 36-24-36, an actual phone in Australia in the 1960s (then properly formatted as FM 2346-36 translated to FM on the rotary dial or keypad), or visit him at his home, at which he will perform assorted unsavoury acts to resolve problems.
Happy 32nd
BULLETBOYS' BulletBoys - September 20th, 1988
Happy 22nd
YES’ The Ladder September 20th, 1999
Happy 15th
MOTÖRHEAD’s BBC Live & In-Session - September 20th, 2005
BON JOVI's Have A Nice Day - September 20th, 2005
GOD FORBID - IV: Constitution of Treason - September 20th, 2005
Happy 10th
OPETH's Heritage - September 20th, 2011
DRUDKH's Handful Of Stars - September 20th, 2011
MANTICORE's Safe - September 20th, 2011
METALLICA's Six Feet Down Under (EP) - September 20th, 2011
RAUNCHY's A Discord Electric - September 20th, 2011
AMEBIX's Sonic Mass - September 20th, 2011
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION's The Unspoken Hymns - September 20th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday
HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy - September 20th, 2013
STORMLORD’s Hesperia - September 20th, 2013
Happy 2nd
THE AGONIST’s Orphans - September 20th, 2019
AS I LAY DYING’s Shaped by Fire - September 20th, 2019
BLUT AUS NORD’s Hallucinogen - September 20th, 2019
CULT OF LUNA’s A Dawn to Fear - September 20th, 2019
EXHORDER’s Mourn the Southern Skies - September 20th, 2019
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Evolution - September 20th, 2019
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST’s Revelation - September 20th, 2019
THE NUMBER TWELVE LOOKS LIKE YOU’s Wild Gods - September 20th, 2019