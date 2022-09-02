Today In Metal History 🤘 September 2nd, 2022🤘 SEPULTURA, FEAR FACTORY, THIN LIZZY, AMON AMARTH, HAKEN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 56h

Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY, DIVINE HERESY, ASESINO, BRUJERIA) - September 2nd, 1966

Steve Cirnski (BAD HABIT) – September 2nd, 1966

Happy 55th

Frank Fontsere (FOZZY, STUCK MOJO) - September 2nd, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

THIN LIZZY's Bad Reputation - September 2nd, 1977



Happy 29th

SEPULTURA's Chaos A.D. - September 2nd, 1993



Happy 23rd

AMON AMARTH’s The Avenger - September 2nd, 1999



Happy 20th

THE ACACIA STRAIN’s …And Life Is Very Long - September 2nd, 2002

THRESHOLD’s Critical Mass - September 2nd, 200

WINDS’s Reflections Of The I September 2nd, 2002

Happy 11th

SALATIO MORTIS' Sturm Aufs Paradies - September 2nd, 2011

Happy 9th

THE SAFETY FIRE’s Mouth Of Swords – September 2nd, 2013

HAKEN’s The Mountain – September 2nd, 2013



Happy 8th

INCITE’s Up In Hell – September 2nd, 2014

Happy 6th

A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Bad Vibrations - September 2nd, 2016

ART OF DYING’s Nevermore (EP) - September 2nd, 2016

GOBLIN COCK’s Necronomidonkeykongimicon - September 2nd, 2016

Happy 3rd

MGLA’s Age Of Excuse – September 2nd, 2019