Today In Metal History 🤘 September 2nd, 2022🤘 SEPULTURA, FEAR FACTORY, THIN LIZZY, AMON AMARTH, HAKEN
September 2, 2022, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 56h
Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY, DIVINE HERESY, ASESINO, BRUJERIA) - September 2nd, 1966
Steve Cirnski (BAD HABIT) – September 2nd, 1966
Happy 55th
Frank Fontsere (FOZZY, STUCK MOJO) - September 2nd, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th
THIN LIZZY's Bad Reputation - September 2nd, 1977
Happy 29th
SEPULTURA's Chaos A.D. - September 2nd, 1993
Happy 23rd
AMON AMARTH’s The Avenger - September 2nd, 1999
Happy 20th
THE ACACIA STRAIN’s …And Life Is Very Long - September 2nd, 2002
THRESHOLD’s Critical Mass - September 2nd, 200
WINDS’s Reflections Of The I September 2nd, 2002
Happy 11th
SALATIO MORTIS' Sturm Aufs Paradies - September 2nd, 2011
Happy 9th
THE SAFETY FIRE’s Mouth Of Swords – September 2nd, 2013
HAKEN’s The Mountain – September 2nd, 2013
Happy 8th
INCITE’s Up In Hell – September 2nd, 2014
Happy 6th
A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Bad Vibrations - September 2nd, 2016
ART OF DYING’s Nevermore (EP) - September 2nd, 2016
GOBLIN COCK’s Necronomidonkeykongimicon - September 2nd, 2016
Happy 3rd
MGLA’s Age Of Excuse – September 2nd, 2019