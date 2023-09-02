Today In Metal History 🤘 September 2nd, 2023🤘 SEPULTURA, FEAR FACTORY, THIN LIZZY, AMON AMARTH, IRON MAIDEN
September 2, 2023, 41 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 57th
Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY, DIVINE HERESY, ASESINO, BRUJERIA) - September 2nd, 1966
Steve Cirnski (BAD HABIT) – September 2nd, 1966
Happy 56th
Frank Fontsere (FOZZY, STUCK MOJO) - September 2nd, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th
THIN LIZZY's Bad Reputation - September 2nd, 1977
Happy 30th
SEPULTURA's Chaos A.D. - September 2nd, 1993
Happy 24th
AMON AMARTH’s The Avenger - September 2nd, 1999
Happy 21st
THE ACACIA STRAIN’s …And Life Is Very Long - September 2nd, 2002
THRESHOLD’s Critical Mass - September 2nd, 200
WINDS’s Reflections Of The I September 2nd, 2002
Happy 20th
IRON MAIDEN’s Dance Of Death – September 2nd, 2003
Happy 12th
SALATIO MORTIS' Sturm Aufs Paradies - September 2nd, 2011
Happy 10th
THE SAFETY FIRE’s Mouth Of Swords – September 2nd, 2013
HAKEN’s The Mountain – September 2nd, 2013
Happy 9th
INCITE’s Up In Hell – September 2nd, 2014
Happy 7th
A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Bad Vibrations - September 2nd, 2016
ART OF DYING’s Nevermore (EP) - September 2nd, 2016
GOBLIN COCK’s Necronomidonkeykongimicon - September 2nd, 2016
Happy 4th
MGLA’s Age Of Excuse – September 2nd, 2019