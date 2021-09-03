Today In Metal History 🤘 September 3rd, 2021🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, KING'S X, OVERKILL, IN FLAMES, DEATH ANGEL
September 3, 2021, 48 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st
Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) - September 3rd, 1950
Happy 74th
Eric Bell (THIN LIZZY) - September 3rd, 1947
Happy 73rd
Donald Brewer (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 3rd, 1948
Happy 66th
Steve Jones (SEX PISTOLS) - September 3rd, 1955
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 37th
IRON MAIDEN's Powerslave - September 3rd, 1984
Happy 31st
JUDAS PRIEST's Painkiller - September 3rd, 1990
Happy 30th
OVERKILL’s Horrorscope - September 3rd, 1991
RUSH's Roll The Bones - September 3rd, 1991
RATT’s Ratt & Roll 81-91 - September 3rd, 1991
XYZ’s Hungry - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 19th
IN FLAMES’ Reroute To Remain - September 3rd, 2002
Happy 14th
ALCHEMIST's Tripsis - September 3rd, 2007
VANISHING POINT's The Fourth Season - September 3rd, 2007
Happy 11th
DEATH ANGEL's Relentless Retribution - September 3rd, 2010
THE RED SHORE's The Avarice Of Man - September 3rd, 2010
Happy 9th
PRIMITIVE GRAVE IMAGE’s Psychededlic Episodes (Observations On Death And Deathlessness) – September 3rd, 2012
SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s A Light Shines EP – September 3rd, 2012
Happy 8th
DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say – September 3rd, 2013
VISTA CHINO’s Peace – September 3rd, 2013
ANNIHILATOR’s Feast – September 3rd, 2013