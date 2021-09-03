Today In Metal History 🤘 September 3rd, 2021🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, KING'S X, OVERKILL, IN FLAMES, DEATH ANGEL

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) - September 3rd, 1950





Happy 74th

Eric Bell (THIN LIZZY) - September 3rd, 1947

Happy 73rd

Donald Brewer (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 3rd, 1948

Happy 66th

Steve Jones (SEX PISTOLS) - September 3rd, 1955

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th

IRON MAIDEN's Powerslave - September 3rd, 1984



Happy 31st

JUDAS PRIEST's Painkiller - September 3rd, 1990



Happy 30th

OVERKILL’s Horrorscope - September 3rd, 1991



RUSH's Roll The Bones - September 3rd, 1991

RATT’s Ratt & Roll 81-91 - September 3rd, 1991

XYZ’s Hungry - September 3rd, 1991

Happy 19th

IN FLAMES’ Reroute To Remain - September 3rd, 2002



Happy 14th

ALCHEMIST's Tripsis - September 3rd, 2007

VANISHING POINT's The Fourth Season - September 3rd, 2007

Happy 11th

DEATH ANGEL's Relentless Retribution - September 3rd, 2010



THE RED SHORE's The Avarice Of Man - September 3rd, 2010

Happy 9th

PRIMITIVE GRAVE IMAGE’s Psychededlic Episodes (Observations On Death And Deathlessness) – September 3rd, 2012

SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s A Light Shines EP – September 3rd, 2012

Happy 8th

DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say – September 3rd, 2013

VISTA CHINO’s Peace – September 3rd, 2013

ANNIHILATOR’s Feast – September 3rd, 2013

