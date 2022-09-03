Today In Metal History 🤘 September 3rd, 2022🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, KING'S X, OVERKILL, IN FLAMES, DEATH ANGEL
September 3, 2022, 27 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) - September 3rd, 1950
Happy 75th
Eric Bell (THIN LIZZY) - September 3rd, 1947
Happy 74th
Donald Brewer (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 3rd, 1948
Happy 67th
Steve Jones (SEX PISTOLS) - September 3rd, 1955
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 38th
IRON MAIDEN's Powerslave - September 3rd, 1984
Happy 32nd
JUDAS PRIEST's Painkiller - September 3rd, 1990
Happy 31st
OVERKILL’s Horrorscope - September 3rd, 1991
RUSH's Roll The Bones - September 3rd, 1991
XYZ’s Hungry - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 20th
IN FLAMES’ Reroute To Remain - September 3rd, 2002
Happy 15th
ALCHEMIST's Tripsis - September 3rd, 2007
VANISHING POINT's The Fourth Season - September 3rd, 2007
Happy 12th
DEATH ANGEL's Relentless Retribution - September 3rd, 2010
THE RED SHORE's The Avarice Of Man - September 3rd, 2010
Happy 10th
PRIMITIVE GRAVE IMAGE’s Psychededlic Episodes (Observations On Death And Deathlessness) – September 3rd, 2012
SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s A Light Shines EP – September 3rd, 2012
Happy 9th
DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say – September 3rd, 2013
VISTA CHINO’s Peace – September 3rd, 2013