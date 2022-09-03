Today In Metal History 🤘 September 3rd, 2022🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, KING'S X, OVERKILL, IN FLAMES, DEATH ANGEL

September 3, 2022, 27 minutes ago

news heavy metal iron maiden judas priest overkill in flames death angel

Today In Metal History 🤘 September 3rd, 2022🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, KING'S X, OVERKILL, IN FLAMES, DEATH ANGEL

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd
Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) - September 3rd, 1950

Happy 75th
Eric Bell (THIN LIZZY) - September 3rd, 1947

Happy 74th
Donald Brewer (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 3rd, 1948

Happy 67th
Steve Jones (SEX PISTOLS) - September 3rd, 1955

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 38th
IRON MAIDEN's Powerslave - September 3rd, 1984

Happy 32nd
JUDAS PRIEST's Painkiller - September 3rd, 1990

Happy 31st
OVERKILL’s Horrorscope - September 3rd, 1991

RUSH's Roll The Bones - September 3rd, 1991
XYZ’s Hungry - September 3rd, 1991

Happy 20th
IN FLAMES’ Reroute To Remain - September 3rd, 2002

Happy 15th
ALCHEMIST's Tripsis - September 3rd, 2007
VANISHING POINT's The Fourth Season - September 3rd, 2007

Happy 12th
DEATH ANGEL's Relentless Retribution - September 3rd, 2010

THE RED SHORE's The Avarice Of Man - September 3rd, 2010

Happy 10th
PRIMITIVE GRAVE IMAGE’s Psychededlic Episodes (Observations On Death And Deathlessness) – September 3rd, 2012
SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s A Light Shines EP – September 3rd, 2012

Happy 9th
DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say – September 3rd, 2013
VISTA CHINO’s Peace – September 3rd, 2013

 



Featured Audio

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

Latest Reviews