Today In Metal History 🤘 September 3rd, 2023🤘 IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, KING'S X, OVERKILL, IN FLAMES, DEATH ANGEL

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) - September 3rd, 1950





Happy 76th

Eric Bell (THIN LIZZY) - September 3rd, 1947

Happy 75th

Donald Brewer (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 3rd, 1948





Happy 68th

Steve Jones (SEX PISTOLS) - September 3rd, 1955

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 39th

IRON MAIDEN's Powerslave - September 3rd, 1984







Happy 33rd

JUDAS PRIEST's Painkiller - September 3rd, 1990



Happy 31st

OVERKILLs Horrorscope - September 3rd, 1991



RUSH's Roll The Bones - September 3rd, 1991

XYZs Hungry - September 3rd, 1991

Happy 20th

IN FLAMES Reroute To Remain - September 3rd, 2002



Happy 15th

ALCHEMIST's Tripsis - September 3rd, 2007

VANISHING POINT's The Fourth Season - September 3rd, 2007

Happy 12th

DEATH ANGEL's Relentless Retribution - September 3rd, 2010



THE RED SHORE's The Avarice Of Man - September 3rd, 2010

Happy 10th

PRIMITIVE GRAVE IMAGEs Psychededlic Episodes (Observations On Death And Deathlessness) September 3rd, 2012

SACRED MOTHER TONGUEs A Light Shines EP September 3rd, 2012

Happy 9th

DELIVERANCEs Hear What I Say September 3rd, 2013

VISTA CHINOs Peace September 3rd, 2013



Happy 2nd

CARNIFEX Graveside Confessions - September 3, 2021

EARTH GROANS The Body - September 3, 2021

IRON MAIDENs Senjutsu - September 3, 2021