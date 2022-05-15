TODD KERNS Covers "Blackstar" By DAVID BOWIE

Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Bruce Kulick, Toque) has released a cover of David Bowie's "Blackstar".

"Blackstar" is the title track to David Bowie's 26th and final studio album. It was released worldwide on January 8, 2016, coinciding with Bowie's 69th birthday. Two days after its release, Bowie died of liver cancer; his illness had not previously been revealed to the public.

At the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, the album won awards for Best Alternative Music Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Recording Package, with the title track winning for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. The album was also awarded the British Album of the Year at the 2017 Brit Awards.

Listen to Todd's version of this Bowie classic that was used as the opening music for the television series, The Last Panthers.

Compare with David Bowie's original:

In live news, Todd Kerns will be playing his resident state of Nevada later this spring.

"It’s official. My first solo acoustic show in a loooong time is happening June 4th at Vamp’d in Vegas with a special appearance by my homie Zach Throne, with my friends Velvet Chains opening," reveals Todd. "Gonna be a blast. I already can’t wait."

Also known for fronting The Age Of Electric and Static In Stereo, Kerns commented further, "The first SHOW HOME after the SMKC tour - this will be a night unlike any other TK show! Setting the bar high on this one! See you there!"

VIP tickets are available now at this location.