TOM GABRIEL’S TRIUMPH OF DEATH, VIO-LENCE Confirmed For Hell’s Heroes Festival Pre-Party

On Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, a worldwide contingent of music fans will convene at Houston's White Oak Music Hall as Pegstar Concerts presents the Hell's Heroes Festival. The two day music fest will showcase a hand-picked selection of international underground metal bands that includes both seminal, genre-pioneers, highly regarded modern day groups and more, in a can't-miss concert event. Swiss avant-garde extreme metal colossus Triptykon (performing early Celtic Frost), Bay Area death metal pioneers Possessed, East Coast power metal purveyors Leige Lord, and the one-two punch of Canadian speed metal kings Razor and the just-added Exciter will headline Hell's Heroes in what promises to be a headbanger's heaven.

To kick off the weekend's festivities, Hell's Heroes will host a pre-party on March 23 featuring Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph Of Death, a tribute to the group Hellhammer, and live performances by Bay Area thrash greats Vio-lence, as well as Spectral Wound, Necrofier, Fugitive, Silver Talon, Wraith, Greyhawk, Sonja, and Ryghär. Tickets for the Hell's Heroes pre-party showcase are on sale now at wl.seetickets.us.

In addition to two-day passes, single day tickets for Hell's Heroes are now available. To view all ticketing options, head here.

In addition to the Hellhammer tribute, Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triptykon will -- for the very first time -- tear through a set comprised completely of early Celtic Frost songs! This specifically selected set will pull from 1984's 'Morbid Tales' and 1985's 'To Mega Therion' LP’s, both unquestionable classics in the canon of heavy metal history. This titanic tumult will prove to be the ultimate example of a celebration of metal, by fans of metal, for fans of metal!

Joining the headliners at Hell's Heroes 5 will be UK occult metal mavens Pagan Altar, British proto-thrash purveyors Satan, Utah trad-metal squad Visigoth, Manowar/Dictators founder Ross the Boss, California rippers Haunt, Swedish progressive rock unit Hällas, California heavy metal defenders Brocas Helm, Toronto rippers Skull Fist, Portland prog-metal vets Danava, Vancouver hypnotic heavy metal trio Spell, Houston metal/punk heavies Night Cobra and more than a dozen more denizens of underground metal's very best.

"We are honored to present the epic lineup for Hell's Heroes 2023," says festival organizer Christian Larson. "This is a really cool and diverse mix of the best metal bands from around the world. Special thanks to all of the bands, crews, and especially the fans, who allow gatherings like this to happen. See you at the show!" In addition to booking Hell's Heroes, Larson also performs as guitarist/vocalist for the melodic black metal band Necrofier, and is the lead singer of Houston heavy metal band Night Cobra.