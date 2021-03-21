TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS Vocalist SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Reveals New Single "Is Being Recorded Now"

Torn Between Two Worlds featuring former Angtoria bandmates Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn have released their debut single, "The Beauty Of Deception". It is now available on all streaming platforms. Sarah has checked in with the following update:

"'All Eyes On Me' will be the follow up single to 'The Beauty Of Deception' by Torn Between Two Worlds, the new project by Chris Rehn and I. This music is in exactly the same style as Angtoria, the band formed by Chris and I so many years ago and that for some reason still has a massive place in many hearts. So please keep buying/streaming the first single and of course watch our lockdown video in which I spent ages trying to apply make up, did the school run, got out the car and by the time I did the video, it looked like I had been dragged into a bush and bummed by a storm! More news to follow and as ever, I thank you. We thank you...."

Go to the official Torn Between Two Worlds Bandcamp page here. The official lyric video for the song is available below.

Following is an excerpt from BraveWords' recent interview with Sarah and Chris about the demise of Angtoria and launching Torn Between Two Worlds.

BraveWords: How long has this comeback been in planning even though you aren't using the Angtoria name anymore?

Chris: "In planning... well, Sarah and I met back in 2001 and started talking about working together, so it's been in planning ever since then. We've did some demo tracks with this particular project back in 2003, and that escalated and evolved into Angtoria in 2006. This particular track has been in planning for the last five years; not five years in the making, just in the planning. Sarah and I are both busy with our families and work, so trying to find the time to do things for fun versus for work... those are two different things. And when you're working 18 hours a day and trying to set time aside to do music for fun, it isn't easy."

Sarah: "There was a period after the release of God Has A Plan For Us All... I was passionate about it, but I favoured one particular band over everything else, so I am probably 99% the reason for why Angtoria failed. I stupidly put myself into something else where there was no loyalty. The response we got for Angtoria was amazing, so I'm the one to blame. And in the meantime, while I was stalling everything and getting on with another band, people had to get on with their lives while they were waiting for me. I think there was a period where Chris and I weren't in touch, and there was no reason for that. It's just that life goes by really, really fast. You don't realize it until you're speaking to someone saying 'My daughter is 21...' and the last time I saw her she was six years-old. By the time I'd decided we need to do something else with Angtoria, Chris wasn't free. There were a couple times where we did try to get something together but Chris would then disappear for months on end and I'd get really crappy about it. I didn't realize what Chris had been doing behind-the-scenes for his life and his family. The point where I wanted to pick it up and continue, I was a bit disappointed because Chris wasn't as free as he was with Angtoria. We have tried to do stuff and it hasn't worked, and that's because Chris has much bigger priorities. His career has to be the first priority."

"I'd had enough of music and I walked away. I'd had enough of the lies and the egos, the backstabbing, the false face that you have to wear for one person and a different face for another person. I started to do a few little bits here and there, did some guest appearances with bigger bands and I guess the mojo, as Austin Powers would put it, started to come back (laughs). Chris wrote two songs a few years ago and I recorded the vocals with Dan Abela, who was part of my Sarah Jezebel Deva solo band. Those recordings got put on the backburner; nothing happened. I was always waiting for Chris but he didn't have the time. So, to make a painfully long story short (laughs), I suppose this lockdown pushed things forward. And then being in touch with people like Lindsay Schoolcraft and Charles (Hedger / guitars) from Mayhem who gave me a kick in the backside to do music again."

Read the complete feature here.

Photos used with kind permission of Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn