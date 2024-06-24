TOTENGOTT To Unleash New Album In July; "The Architect" Single / Video Available

Dive into Totengott’s dark and genre-defying sound in Beyond The Veil. A heavy, melodic journey that shatters expectations and redefines extreme metal. It is set for a release on July 12th via Hammerheart Records. Pre-order here.

They have released an official video for new single, "The Architect", which can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

“Inner Flame”

“Sons Of The Serpent”

“Marrow Of The Soul”

“The Architect”

“Beyond The Veil Part I: Mirrors Of Doom”

“Beyond The Veil Part II: Necromancer”

“The Golden Crest (The Ritual, The Curse, The Path, The Light)

"The Architect" Appearing in the middle of the currently predictable and monochrome metal scene, Totengott is formed by three experienced musicians with the aim to release the darkest songs that they are able to write and to claim the importance of evil and morbidity of compositions above technique and rawness above demonstration. Being a difficult band to be “tagged”, Totengott can be introduced as an Occult Metal trio with Doom/Death Metal influences but without leaving other genres aside such as Thrash, Gothic or Ambient. From a musical and philosophical perspective, the band drinks from sources like the heaviest side of Celtic Frost, the raw and epic side of Bathory, the atonality of Kryzstof Penderecki, the sonic gravity of Conan and the texture experimentation of early Pink Floyd. Beyond The Veil takes the best elements and lessons learnt from their first two albums and push them to the limit, Beyond The Veil is ambitious, dark and heavy.