TOYAH To Join BILLY IDOL’s Roadside Tour 2022; Watch New “Rebel Yell” Cover

With news that Toyah will be joining Billy Idol and The Roadside Tour 2022 in the UK this October, Toyah & Robert’s Sunday Lunch features a new cover of Billy Idol’s classic “Rebel Yell”.

About the tour Billy Idol says: “As many of you know, this year has dealt me some health challenges which are nearly, but not quite resolved. While my recovery is almost complete, I have been given doctor’s orders to stay off the road until August - and so it is with great frustration that we must reschedule the UK Tour for October of this year. Thank you for everyone’s understanding and support. These shows will be worth the wait!”