TRAPPER Featuring SEAN KELLY Reveal New Song "You Need An Angel"

A true celebration of the grandiose, anthemic and breathtakingly fun hard rock music of the 1980s, Trapper brings together two of Canada’s brightest creative lights in a project that neither parrots nor parodies the genre that left an indelible stamp on millions of fans and pop culture.

With Trapper, guitarist Sean Kelly (Lee Aaron, Helix, Honeymoon Suite) and vocalist Emm Gryner (David Bowie, Chris Hadfield) have discovered a truly organic creative force that will continue to write and record original material with that distinctly 1980s hard rock vibe, as well offering up their interpretations of other ‘lost’ 1980s rock gems. And the 1980s mentality is going to permeate every aspect of the band’s presentation.

On Christmas Eve, Trapper released a brand new, original song featuring Tim Timlek on drums called "You Need An Angel". Check it out:

In November, Trapper issued "Winterlong", also featuring Tim Timleck on drums, from their forthcoming album due in Spring 2021.

For further details, visit Trapper on Facebook.