TROUBLE - Simple Mind Condition Album Reissue Available On Vinyl In August

Trouble's Simple Mind Condition album will be reissued on deluxe 180 gram audiophile vinyl on August 12. The CD edition was re-released back in May.

Here we have Trouble returning with “Simple Mind Condition”, after a long hiatus (twelve years had passed since the release of Plastic Green Head), taking once more to the skies of metal. Some complaints and criticism followed upon its release which are not really fair.

Although fat and doomy stomps as on “Psalm 9” and “The Skull” are not present in abundance, nor are the stoner metal speed assaults of the self-titled “Trouble”, but neither those have been present really since the self-titled came out. Manic Frustration was a killer album, no doubt, but different being focussed on hard rock and not the doom and stoner influences. Plastic Green Head remedied this problem, to impressive standards and resulted in another great Trouble album.

This album features songs that are well-written and have a lot of sludgy stoner hooks, and are drenched in Eric Wagner’s (R.I.P.) woe-is-me penmanship. Overall, a very good album, a convincing album worth your listening time. Those expecting the past could be a little bit disappointed, but those who will give the time to this album will find a hidden treasure in it.

Pre-order the vinyl here.

Tracklisting:

"Goin' Home"

"Mind Bender"

"Seven"

"Pictures Of Life"

"After The Rain"

"Trouble Maker"

"Arthur Brown's Whiskey Bar"

"Simple Mind Condition"

"Ride The Sky"

"If I Only Had A Reason"

"The Beginning Of Sorrows"