Wacken TV has shared pro-shot footage of Norwegian black metal horde Tsjuder performing at Wacken Open Air 2016. Check out the full set below.

Setlist:

"Demon Throne"

"Slakt"

"Ghoul"

"Demonic Supremacy"

"Mouth of Madness"

"Unholy Paragon"

"Antiliv"

"Sacrifice" (Bathory Cover)