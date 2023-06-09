TWILIGHT ROAD Feat. NAZARETH Singer CARL SENTANCE And Guitarist DARIO MOLLO Release “Dirty Rock ‘N’ Roll” Video; Trapped Album Out Now

Twilight Road, the new project formed by current Nazareth vocalist Carl Sentance and Italian guitarist Dario Mollo today release a new album "Trapped" via Global Rock Records. A new video, "Dirty Rock 'N' Roll" can also be viewed below.

Dario adds: "I am very excited that today is the release of my new Twilight Road Album Trapped. I'm proud of every aspect of this album. We prepared fully, rehearsing the tracks live in the studio during pre-production and rearranged the song structures to perfectly fit Carl’s vocals. I’ve been lucky to find amazing local musicians, including Andy Senis on bass and Alessio Benedetto on drums. Together we’ve created a groove and a power that can only happen when you’re playing together in the same room.

“Working with Carl again has been incredible, he’s a fantastic singer songwriter. I also want to give a big thank you to Eddie George, Dario Patti and Gianluca Sabbi (and his fantastic 1958 Hammond organ!) for their performances on keyboards.”

The album can be purchased at Cherry Red Records, with an autographed card while stocks last.

Dario Mollo is an Italian guitarist/producer with a career which started in 1981, with the heavy metal band Crossbones, and subsequent full-length albums with musical giants Tony Martin (Black Sabbath), Graham Bonnet (Rainbow, MSG), Don Airey (Rainbow, Ozzy, Deep Purple), Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple).

Carl Sentance was born June 28, 1961.

After participating in several local bands, he replaced John Deverill as a vocalist in the NWOBHM band Persian Risk. At this point he received an offer to join Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath) as lead singer in his solo project. The collaboration lasted from 1986 to 1988. In 2015 Carl became the new singer for the legendary rock band Nazareth after founding member Dan McCafferty had to retire due to illness. More recently Carl has recorded Nazareth's latest studio album Surviving The Law.

The album Trapped is the result of huge amount of work in the studio with the purpose of offering the best no-compromise album.

It contains 11 original tracks plus a rearranged version of Deep Purple’s “Perfect Strangers”.

Tracklisting:

"Trapped"

"Dirty Rock 'N' Roll"

"Dark Angel"

"Perfect Strangers"

"Madonna"

"Empty Mirror"

"Mafia"

"Turn It Up"

"God Is Red"

"Warning"

"Shooter's Paradise"

"Behind The Mask"

"Dirty Rock 'N' Roll" video:

"Trapped" video: