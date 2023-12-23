UGLY KID JOE Bassist CORDELL CROCKETT In Praise Of MICHAEL ANTHONY - "Probably One Of The Hardest Gigs To Have As A Bassist Is Supporting The Greatest Guitar Player Of All Time, EDDIE VAN HALEN"

Speaking with Guitar World, Ugly Kid Joe bassist Cordell Crockett reflects on Sgt. Pepper, and why Michael Anthony had the "hardest gig" supporting Eddie Van Halen. He reveals the five albums that shaped his sound; following is an excerpt.

The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

Crockett: "I know it seems clichéd to mention Mr McCartney, but considering that he still plays his old Beatle bass better than 98 per cent of players today, I don't care. I chose Sgt. Pepper because as a baby I would stare at those satin suits for hours, while listening to this record (thanks, Mom!). Even John Paul Jones, Geddy Lee, Sting, and Steve Harris dig this guy. Paul's basslines taught me how to use alternate roots to chords better than anyone else."

Van Halen – Women And Children First (1980)

Crockett: "Probably one of the hardest gigs to have as a bassist is supporting the greatest guitar player of all time, Eddie Van Halen. Add to that, a singer who is as crazy as Patsy Cline, and a drummer who uses four kick drums, and you come up with a guy who clobbers his bass and sings like a lark – Michael Anthony. This, their third album, has the most high-energy performances of all their records, in my opinion. I used to always go for the fast tracks on those albums. 'Romeo Delight' and 'Lost Control' are the shit!"

Ugly Kid Joe head back to Europe in March 2024 for headline dates in England, Scotland, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland and Germany before heading to the USA in April to join the Scorpions for their Las Vegas Residency.

Ugly Kid Joe - Europe 2024 Tour

March

8 - Brudenell - Leeds, UK

9 - KK's - Wolverhampton, UK

10 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK

12 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

13 - Muhle Hunziken - Rubigen, Switzerland

15 - The Black Lab - Wasquehal, France

16 - La Ruche Verriere - Lodelinsat, Belgium

17 - Poppodium - Sittard, Netherlands

18 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Danmark

22 - Dreamland - Margate, UK

23 - Nottingham - Rockcity, UK

24 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK

25 - Gorilla - Manchester, UK

26 - Northumbria University - Newcastle, UK

27 - Slay - Glasgow, UK

Ugly Kid Joe will be joining Scorpions for their Love At First Sting Residency in Las Vegas next April.

UKJ vocalist Whitfield Crane: “Klaus (Eichstadt, guitarist) & I grew up on the Scorpions! Lovedrive, Black Out, Animal Magnetism & of course Love at First Sting! We are beyond stoked to be joining them for their Las Vegas Residency in April. See you in the CITY OF SIN!!!!!!”

Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas kicks off on April 11, 2024 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The new show follows the band’s popular “Sin City Nights” residency which sold out all nine performances at the venue in 2022.

"We're very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater. We can't wait to share our new show with our fans in the US, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Love At First Sting album along with our biggest Hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting … it's gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!" - Klaus Meine

Tickets are on sale now for each of the nine performances:

April 2024: 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26 & 28

May 2024: 1 & 3

Ugly Kid Joe's latest album, Rad Wings Of Destiny, was released in 2022 via Metalville Records. It features Whitfield Crane on vocals, Klaus Eichstadt and Dave Fortman on guitar, Cordell Crockett on bass, with drumming duties shared between Zac Morris and Shannon Larkin.

"That Ain't Livin'"

"Not Like The Other"

"Everything’s Changing"

"Kill The Pain"

"Lola"

"Dead Friends Play"

"Up in the City"

"Drinkin' And Drivin'"

"Failure"

"Long Road"

"Lola" video:

"Long Road" video:

"Kill The Pain" video:

"That Ain't Livin'" video:

"Failure" video: