URN Release "Of Whom We Once Were" Single And Video In Honor Of Fallen Member CLEVE "MONSTER MAN" HALL; 20th Anniversary Concert Event Rescheduled

“First we wish to thank the hundreds of friends and fans that reached out to us on Cleve’s passing,” states Dominic St. Charles, Urn’s singer/guitarist. “He was loved by so many for all of his work spanning over three decades in the horror, film, and music industries. It has been a great loss to us on a personal level as well as professional. We are still hurting, but we are healing as well. Thank you and bless you all.”

Urn have released their new single and video for the song “Of Whom We Once Were”, which Mr. Hall himself filmed and directed before his passing. Additional footage was filmed in Florida as the Coronavirus pandemic hit the United States only a couple of weeks after principal photography took place in California.

The band reported that they had scheduled to initially release the single/video for the week after Mr. Hall passed, and elected to postpone so they could re-edit the video to include a memorial tribute to honor his memory. According to St. Charles, the band also filmed a second video during that same time frame for another upcoming single and look to release closer to the 20th Anniversary event in San Jose.

Cleve Hall’s daughter, Constance Hall, who officially announced his death also launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for burial costs of which the band has contributed and is help supporting:

Visit the "Monster Man" GoFundMe page here.

St. Charles continued, “There is the adage of ‘living life on life’s terms” and that certainly has been the case for us these past two to three years. We wish to thank all of our fans, friends, family, and our team for being patient with us as it has been trying times. We’ve been looking to release the Semicolon album for a couple of years now, but major life and health events have kept delaying the process, but we are extremely determined to do so here in the very near future. Thank you for sticking with us”.

Urn also announced today they have rescheduled their 20th-anniversary concert event to Saturday, October 23, 2021 to be held at The Ritz in San Jose, CA.

Originally, to have been held on their actual anniversary date of May 5 in New Orleans, due to the untimely passing of keyboardist Cleve “Monster Man” Hall on March 30 from heart failure, as well as COVID protocols that were still in place with many businesses in the French Quarter, the band felt it was necessary to postpone.

More details on the 20th Anniversary event will be released in the coming weeks as the band is still confirming with many special guests and alumni who planned on participating in the initial event and are checking schedules for the new date.