VAN HALEN's Live: Right Here, Right Now To Make Vinyl Debut In February; Includes Three Previously Unreleased Tracks

Van Halen's first live album, 1993's double-platinum Live: Right Here, Right Now, will be available on 180-gram 4LP black vinyl on February 23.

Recorded in May 1992 as the band was wrapping up their massive world tour in the support of their classic, triple-platinum album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, the collection finds singer Sammy Hagar, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, drummer Alex Van Halen, and bassist Michael Anthony firing on all cylinders and delivering over two hours of Van Halen's signature hits.

The collection has all 24 songs from the original CD release, plus three additional live recordings, including "The Dream Is Over" and "Eagles Fly" and "Mine All Mine". All tracks from the original live album were recently remastered from the 5150 studio master tapes by Bernie Grundman, who also cut the lacquers, with audio overseen by the band's longtime engineer Donn Landee.

This album captures a Sammy-era live set in its prime, when songs like “Poundcake,” “Right Now” and “Runaround” were huge radio and MTV hits.

Enjoy fantastic live versions of “Dreams”, “Finish What Ya Started” and “Why Can’t This Be Love” as well as unique versions of Sammy singing “Panama," "You Really Got Me,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” and “Jump” and his own “Eagles Fly” and "Give To Live”.

Also features the band member's individual solo spots, including the 11:37 guitar solo that has Edward running through his instrumental highlights including “316”, “Cathedral” and “Eruption”.

Yet more gems are a Van Halen-ized “One Way To Rock” and a crowd-pleasing cover of The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again" with Eddie playing the keyboard part on guitar.

Sound Quality: Vastly superior to the original CD release.

Pre-order at the Van Halen Store, here.

Tracklisting:

LP1: Side A

"Poundcake"

"Judgment Day"

"When It’s Love"

"Spanked"

LP1: Side B

"Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love"

"In ‘N’ Out"

"Dreams"

"Man On A Mission"

LP2: Side C

"Ultra Bass"

"Pleasure Dome" / Drum Solo

"Panama"

LP2: Side D

"Love Walks In"

"Runaround"

"Right Now"

"One Way To Rock"

LP3: Side E

"Why Can’t This Be Love"

"Give To Live"

"Finish What Ya Started"

"Best Of Both Worlds"

LP3: Side F

"316"

"You Really Got Me / Cabo Wabo"

LP4: Side G

"Won’t Get Fooled Again"

"Jump"

"Top Of The World"

LP4: Side H [Bonus Tracks]

"The Dream Is Over"

"Eagles Fly"

"Mine All Mine"