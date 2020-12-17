VEGA Release "Man On A Mission" Lyric Video
December 17, 2020, 4 minutes ago
British rock band, Vega, released their new album, Grit Your Teeth, earlier this year via Frontier Music Srl. Order the album here and watch a lyric video for the track "Man On A Mission" below.
Tracklisting:
"Blind"
"(I Don't Need) Perfection"
"Grit Your Teeth"
"Man On A Mission"
"Don't Fool Yourself Again"
"Consequence Of Having A Heart"
"This One's For You"
"Battles Ain't A War"
"Save Me From Myself"
"How We Live"
"Done With Me"
"Man On A Mission" lyric video:
"How We Live" video:
"Don't Fool Yourself" video:
"(I Don't Need) Perfection" Video:
"Grit Your Teeth" lyric video:
Lineup:
Nick Workman (Vocals)
Martin Hutchison (Drums)
Marcus Thurston (Guitar)
Michael Kew (Guitar)
Tom Martin (Bass)
James Martin (Keyboards)