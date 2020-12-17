VEGA Release "Man On A Mission" Lyric Video

British rock band, Vega, released their new album, Grit Your Teeth, earlier this year via Frontier Music Srl. Order the album here and watch a lyric video for the track "Man On A Mission" below.

Tracklisting:

"Blind"

"(I Don't Need) Perfection"

"Grit Your Teeth"

"Man On A Mission"

"Don't Fool Yourself Again"

"Consequence Of Having A Heart"

"This One's For You"

"Battles Ain't A War"

"Save Me From Myself"

"How We Live"

"Done With Me"

"Man On A Mission" lyric video:

"How We Live" video:

"Don't Fool Yourself" video:

"(I Don't Need) Perfection" Video:

"Grit Your Teeth" lyric video:

Lineup:

Nick Workman (Vocals)

Martin Hutchison (Drums)

Marcus Thurston (Guitar)

Michael Kew (Guitar)

Tom Martin (Bass)

James Martin (Keyboards)