VEIL OF THE SERPENT Releases Visualizer Video For Cover Of ICED EARTH's "Dark Saga"

Veil Of The Serpent have released a cover of "Dark Saga" from Iced Earth's The Dark Saga record, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

With this debut single the anonymous trio pays tribute to one of the most important heavy metal bands of the American metal movement. "Dark Saga" sets the tone for this exciting new music project heading from Germany and the US.

Watch the official visualizer for "Dark Saga" below, and stay tuned for more exciting news to come from Veil Of The Serpent.