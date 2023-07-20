VENREZ Release "Each And Every Day" Single Feat. JANE'S ADDICTION's STEPHEN PERKINS; Band Announces US Tour With BUCKCHERRY

Fast-rising melodic rockers, Venrez, are back with a new single and upcoming live dates. The single “Each And Every Day” featuring Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins and mixed by Malcolm Springer (Tantric, Collective Soul, Matchbox Twenty), was just delivered to rock radio and was #3 most added for the Billboard Rock Indicator Chart.

The song is the follow-up to “Show Me”, which previously hit #16 on the Billboard Rock Indicator Chart. Both tracks are taken from their current EP, Purgatory Awaits, released via Pavement Records. The EP features four songs with Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins on drums. And come next month, the band will be playing a set of US tour dates this August, supporting Buckcherry.



“The new radio single, 'Each And Every Day,' lyrically has an important message regarding what dangers government overreach can cause,” explains the group’s singer, Ven. “Musically it simply rocks like no other Venrez song we have recorded, and is one of the 4 tracks on the EP which Stephen Perkins from Jane's Addiction played drums on. This track is one of my favorites to play live.”





Rounding out the band is Jason Womack on guitar and backing vocals, Gabe Maska on bass, and Victor Singer on drums. In the past, Venrez has opened for Alice Cooper, Slash, LA Guns, Buckcherry, Fuel, Hardcore Superstar, Michael Schenker and Enuff Z'Nuff.



“I met Stephen 'Perk' Perkins when he was playing in an all-star band at the Dome shows in downtown Los Angeles. When we signed with Pavement Entertainment, there were 4 of the 6 songs that had to be recorded. Our drummer, Victor Singer, lives in France, and the COVID restrictions at that time would not allow him to come to Los Angeles to record. So, I contacted Perk and he was totally down to record the tracks and really dug the sound we had going for those songs. He actually changed the intro to 'Each And Every Day,' making it a much better song than the demo. We were really blessed to have him on those 4 tracks.”



Concerning the upcoming live shows with Buckcherry, Ven offers some hints as to what fans can expect from their performance. “Venrez is an extreme force of energy on stage. The chemistry between my bandmates is virtually telepathic. We deliver a huge and raw 4-piece rock n roll sound that goes on feel. Every show will be slightly different.”



And lastly, expect to hear more from Venrez going forward. “Jason and I recorded over 64 new demo songs between the pandemic and January 2023. We will get back in the studio after this tour and record the new EP, release it early next year and plan to tour all year behind this new record. COVID may have set us back 3 years, although the best of Venrez recordings and live shows is yet to come.”

Buckcherry/Venrez dates:

August

12 - Grand Island, NE - The Filling Station

13 - Sioux Falls, SD - Alliance Center

15 - Fargo, ND - Butler Center

16 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater

18 - Brainerd, MN - Armory

19 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

20 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

22 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre

23 - Ft Smith, AR - TempleLive

25 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club

26 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

27 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot