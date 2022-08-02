VENTED Feat. DEVILDRIVER, CHIMAIRA Members Release “The End Game” Video

Vented is an international supergroup featuring Sean Zatorsky (Sinsaenum, Chimaira), Austin D’Amond (DevilDriver, Bleed The Sky), Gergo Hajer (Omega Diatribe), and Simon C. Bondar (Sexual Education, White Tiger).

Their brand new song's called “The End Game” from the upcoming full-length debut record. Cruelty And Corruption takes you back in time to the finest era of groove metal with pure sonic aggressiveness, soul squeezing melodies, wall breaker riffs and insane drumming.

Vented has started to work on their debut record in 2021 originally with the mighty Joey Jordison (ex-Slipknot/Vimic/Sinsaenum) on drums and French music producer HK Krauss (Sinsaenum, Betraying The Martyrs, Dagoba) but due to the unfortunate tragedy, Austin jumped behind the drums to keep Joey's legacy.

Cruelty And Corruption will contains 13 bangers which showcase the rawness and sonic brutality of the band.