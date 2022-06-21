VENTED Feat. DEVILDRIVER, CHIMAIRA, Members Streaming “Requiem For Myself” Single

Vented is an international supergroup featuring Sean Zatorsky (Sinsaenum, Chimaira), Austin D’Amond (DevilDriver, Bleed The Sky), Gergo Hajer (Omega Diatribe), and Simon C. Bondar (White Tiger). The band is now streaming their brand new single "Requiem For Myself" from their upcoming full-length debut album Cruelty And Corruption which will be released later this year.

Complete with haunting vocals and neck-breaking grooves, "Requiem For Myself" is an obvious candidate for the repeat button and a potential breaking of the volume knob.

The band's original drummer was the mighty Joey Jordison but because of the unfortunate tragedy, Austin took his place. Nonetheless, Joey’s mentality and guidance left a strong mark on the band’s image and music.