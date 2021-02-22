VEXILLUM To Release New Album In April: Cover Artwork And Tracklist Revealed

Scarlet Records recently signed a multi-album deal with power/folk metal band Vexillum that is going to release the next chapter in its influential career in the spring. They will release their new album, When Good Men Go To War, on April 23rd.

With a solid line-up, renewed sound and strong image, Vexillum are proud to bring to light their fourth records enriched by the epic cover artwork by Andrea Butera and which will be anticipated by the visual video for the first single, "When A Good Man Goes To War".

The band comments: "We put all our heart and soul into this album – a reflection of the strange times we are living in. With When Good Men Go To War the caravan of traveling musicians that characterized the first two records take up again its path: after the tavern and the forest, now stories are told during a perilous journey in the sea with a darker atmosphere. Overall, WGMGTW is a record with more aggressive and powerful sounds – a crucial evolution in our style and aesthetic, obviously tinged with that folk atmosphere that has always distinguished the band."

The tracklist is as follows:

"Enlight The Bivouac"

"Sons Of A Wolf"

"Voluntary Slaves Army"

"When A Good Man Goes To War"

"Last Bearer's Song"

"The Deep Breath Before The Dive"

"Prodigal Son"

"Flaming Bagpipes"

"With My Hands"

"The Tale Of The Three Hawks"

"Quel Che Volevo"

Vexillum formed in 2004 in Pisa, Italy and released the first full-length album The Wandering Notes a few years later, in 2011, followed by ‘The Bivouac’ shortly after, in 2012. The band was able to attract a large following since their inception, and toured extensively with the likes of Rhapsody of Fire, Vision of Atlantis, Orden Ogan and Freedom Call to name a few.

In 2015 Vexillum released their most ambitious project until then, the metal opera ‘Unum’, that features some very special guests such as Hansi Kursch (Blind Guardian), Chris Bay (Freedom Call) and Mark Boals among others. The band promoted the album by touring with Eluveitie, Skálmöld and Freedom Call and got them to share European stages with DGM, Iron Savior, Finsterforst and many more.

With a solid line-up and renewed sound and strong image, Vexillum are proud to bring to light a thundering and thrilling new album.