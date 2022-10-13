VIC AND THE RATTLEHEADS aka MEGADETH - Full 1993 Concert Super Enhanced With HD Audio; Video

Menza Nation has released the video below, along with the following message:

"The unforgettable and probably one of the best Megadeth live performances of all time during the bands 1993 Countdown To Extinction tour. Megadeth - Nottingham, England - June 3, 1993 at Rock City. The band was billed as Vic And The Rattleheads for this event. Two days later, June 5 Megadeth would head to Milton Keynes, England at The National Bowl to open for Metallica, with support from Diamond Head and The Almighty.

Countdown To Extinction Recording sessions began in January, 1992 at Enterprise Studios in Burbank, California. Max Norman was chosen to produce, as the band was pleased with his mixing of Rust In Peace.

Megadeth spent nearly four months in the studio with Norman, writing and recording what became the band's most commercially successful album, Countdown To Extinction. The album, whose title was suggested by drummer Nick Menza, featuring songwriting contributions from each band member. Ellefson explained that the band changed its approach to songwriting for this album, beginning to write more melodic songs."

Setlist:

"Skin O' My Teeth"

"Wake Up Dead"

"Liar"

"Hangar 18"

"Countdown To Extinction"

"Foreclosure Of A Dream"

"This Was My Life"

"Lucretia"

"Sweating Bullets"

"In My Darkest Hour"

"Hook In Mouth"

"The Conjuring"

"Ashes In Your Mouth"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

"Peace Sells"

Encore:

"Anarchy In The UK" (Sex Pistols cover)