VICIOUS RAIN Release "Play Pretend" Single And Music Video; Debut Album To Arrive In October

Swiss act Vicious Rain - vocalist David Häusermann, guitarist and vocalist Mauro Gugerli, guitarist Tristan Meier, bassist Loris De Notaristefano, and drummer Michael Teufelberger - have released their latest single, "Play Pretend".

This fresh track from the Swiss rock band continues to build their emerging presence in the music industry. The release is perfectly timed with the announcement of their debut album, There Is Beauty In Letting Go, set to drop on October 11 via Arising Empire.

"Play Pretend" delves into the complexities of a relationship where both parties love deeply yet recognize they may not be suitable for each other. This powerful song reflects on the bittersweet reality of love and the courage it takes to honor that love by parting ways. It highlights the lasting bond and support that endures, even as they separate paths. Watch the video below.

Pre-order There Is Beauty In Letting Go as CD, limited colored vinyl, together with unique merch options, here.

Tracklisting:

"Dead End"

"Blackout"

"Hysteria"

"Play Pretend"

"Crown Of Thorns"

"Nothing Left"

"Like A Nightmare"

"Shadow Dancer"

"The Devil & Lovers"

"There Is Beauty In Letting Go"

"Play Pretend" video:

"Like A Nightmare" video:

"Crown Of Thorns" video:

"The Devil & Lovers" video:

"Shadow Dancer" visualizer:

"Blackout" video:

Formed in late 2022, Vicious Rain are an alternative metalcore band hailing from Baden, Switzerland. The members bring several years of professional recording and live show experience to the mix. Combining influences as intertwined singing/screaming vocals — with a pinch of hope-infused singalongs, screaming melodic leads topped with crushing breakdowns — embracing everything from the heavy side of the genre all the way to the more intimate and melodic side. The band's spirit is marked by their shared belief in the importance of solidarity and the role of the individual accomplishment of a common vision. Lyrically, the band expresses its stance on recent and recurring personal matters, without mincing their words while believing that self-reflection is the key to growth.



(Photo - Vaer Films)