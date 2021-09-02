VICTORY Feat. Former ACCEPT Guitarist HERMAN FRANK To Release Gods Of Tomorrow Album In November; Two Lyric Videos For Title Track Streaming

Ten long years after their last studio album, Don't Talk Science, hard rock titans Victory have announced their return with a brand new album. Gods Of Tomorrow will be released on November 26 via AFM Records.

Thirteen enthralling songs will take us on a wild ride of unexpected power and classic rock grandeur: Victory‘s exceptional talents prove that they can be the gods of today and also of tomorrow, but it's unquestionable they still own their place at the top of the best rock bands of all time.

After the previously released, first album appetizer "Cut To The Bone", today Victory have not only shared the album title track but two new video clips at once for "Gods Of Tomorrow". Watch both videos below.

The iconic band, who formed in 1984, belongs to one of the most distinctive hard rock acts and spearheads of their genre. Victory ranked alongside Scorpions, Accept and Halloween as one of the most successful German bands, played countless arena and festival shows all over the world and released ten multiple charting records to date. After several lineup changes and years on hiatus, in 2003 the band announced their reunion. Don't Talk Science, released in 2011, was the last record of the original lineup. But guitarist Herman Frank, who was also a longtime member of Accept, never gave up his Victory and decided to continue the band. Newborn, heavier and stronger than ever, this fall they will return to the music scene, featuring a high class lineup consisting of Frank on guitar, vocalist Gianni Pontillo, guitarist Mike Pesin, Malte Frederik Burkert on bass and drummer Michael Stein.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Love & Hate"

"Gods Of Tomorrow"

"Cut To The Bone"

"Dying In Your Arms"

"Hold On Me"

"Into The Light"

"Mad"

"Unconditional Love"

"My Own Desire"

"On Fire"

"Rising Force"

"In Rock We Trust"

"Leave You Alone" (CD Digipak Bonus Track)

"Gods Of Tomorrow" lyric videos:

"Cut To The Bone" lyric video:

Lineup:

Gianni Pontillo (Vocals)

Herman Frank (Guitar)

Mike Pesin (Guitar)

Malte Frederik Burkert (Bass)

Michael Stein (Drums)