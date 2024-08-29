VILE RITES Unveils “Only Silence Follows” Video

Progressive death metal trio Vile Rites has issued their video for “Only Silence Follows”. The track comes off their Senescence full-length, released earlier this month on Carbonized Records.

Vile Rites uses a hypnotic amalgamation of aggressive riffing, swirling rhythms, wide dynamic range, and dark psychedelic ambience to take the listener on a cerebral journey into the esoteric. Drawing inspiration from events in nature, Vile Rites creates a visceral and kaleidoscopic experience that feels like wandering alone in the forest at night.

Guitarist / vocalist Alex Miletich elaborates on “Only Silence Follows”: “The track is inspired by the relationship between predator and prey in nature. The constant anxiety of the prey, and the constant hunger of the predator. The first half of the song focuses on the suspense the prey feels as they are frozen with fear from the killer lurking in darkness while the second half of the song dives into the idea of the acceptance of death and the fact that the predator must kill to survive. While it is difficult to sum up every way that I internalize the symbolism of this dichotomy, I think the overarching idea is fear versus acceptance and understanding. While the relationship between predator and prey is often perceived as brutal and it is easy to villainize the predator, our human perceptions cannot always be imposed on the world around us. The predator and prey are dependent upon each other to continue the cycle of life, death, and rebirth. We are just as much a part of this ‘Yin and Yang’ relationship as any animal, and we often forget that our human nature is just as brutal as that of the lion or wolf.”

Senescence is a 40-minute journey of mind-bending psychedelic death metal that takes its listeners through everything from cavernous darkness to soaring ethereal ecstasy with surprises around every corner. The record features stunning cover art by Justyna Koziczak with logo, additional art, and album title lettering by Karmazid.

Tracklisting:

"Only Silence Follows"

"Senescent"

"Shiftless Wanderings"

"Ephemeral Reverie Of Eroded Dreams"

"Transcendent Putrefaction"

"Banished To Solitude (Adrift On The Infinite Waves)"

(Photo by Hannabal Rosabal)