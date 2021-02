VIO-LENCE, TYKETTO, U.D.O., BONFIRE, JADED HEART Members Cover SCORPIONS Classic "Blackout"; Video

Guitarist Dee Dammers (U.D.O.) has released the video below, featuring a cover of the Scorpions classic, "Blackout".

Joining Dammers in the performance is vocalist Danny Vaughn (Tyketto), guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, ex- Machine Head), bassist Michael ´Mülli´ Müller (Jaded Heart), and drummer André Hilgers (Bonfire). Jaded Heart's Peter Östros performs backing vocals.

Says Dee Dammers: "I really had a blackout! Enjoy 'Blackout' by the mighty Scorpions featuring Phil Demmel and Danny Vaughn."