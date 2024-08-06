VK LYNNE Releases New Single "Slam The Rock Back Down"; Lyric Video

VK Lynne, renowned for her work with stOrk and The Spider Accomplice, has released her seventh single of the year, "Slam The Rock Back Down". The single was co-written, produced, and mixed by Cody Johnstone (Lindsay Schoolcraft, Vicky Psarakis). The power metal track is an examination of the poisonous discourse in American politics and culture.

Mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Sabaton, Halford, Faith No More, etc.), the song is being released with a lyric video created by Ayeyusif. Watch below.

All of 2024, VK Lynne is writing, recording, and releasing a song and video per month, which will culminate as The Spider Queen, a full-length record, including two bonus tracks.

"My hope is that this experiment shows that in this culturally difficult time for artists, the consistent, persistent act of creating is the only reparative," says VK Lynne.

The LA- based singer/songwriter/frontwoman brings her plethora of eclectic musical experiences together on The Spider Queen. In the 2000’s she churned out 3 full-length blues rock records The Key of V, Black Halo, and Whiskey Or Water. After the release of the latter, Lynne spent from 2010-2023 developing, writing, and singing with symphonic metal project Vita Nova, writing and singing for prog metal juggernaut stOrk, and finally, forming, writing, and performing with symphonic rock duo The Spider Accomplice.

The diverse genres of these endeavors come together on The Spider Queen to create a sound that she has dubbed ‘blues metal.’

In 2023, she toured North America and Eastern Europe with the The Spider Accomplice, supporting symphonic metal act Visions of Atlantis and rock/glam metal duo Hoekstra Gibbs, respectively.

The Spider Queen is being released, one track per month with its accompanying video, the entire year of 2024.

Listen to all songs released from The Spider Queen so far, here. Watch the videos from The Spider Queen here.