VOKONIS Release New Single “Null & Void”

Swedish prog-metal trio Vokonis have released their new track, “Null & Void”, a stand-alone single, and a continuation of the band’s fourth studio album Odyssey. Dynamic and experimental, the single further explores the depths of Vokonis’ sound. The single features Per Wiberg (Spiritual Beggars, Opeth) on organ.

Simon Ohlsson (vocals and guitar) comments: "‘Null & Void’ is a track we, unfortunately, had to leave out from 'Odyssey' due to the constraints of the LP format. When we had to select which tracks made it onto the album we all agreed that it's one of our favorite songs from the album sessions. We liked it so much we decided to make it a stand-alone release to continue the lore of Odyssey. It continues with storytelling and the experimentation with dynamics. The ending of the song is one of our favorite moments where Per Wiberg really let loose with the organs. It's going to be a real staple in our live-set for years to come."

“Null & Void” is out now on all streaming platforms via The Sign Records.