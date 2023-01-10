WAKE ARKANE Streaming “Puppets Know The Tears” Single

Wake Arkane's new single "Puppets Know The Tears" brings back their unique sound made of theatrical death metal filled with pathos.

Inspired by a short story written by the singer Mike Lunacy (former leader of the historical death metal band Dark Lunacy) this is the second song released of the brand new album of the band Awakenings.

"Puppets Know The Tears" is an energetic track full of pathos, drama and refined melodies.

The band will soon release a music video for this song. It will be followed by several other singles in the next few months.

The full-length album Awakenings was mastered by the Swedish musician and record producer Dan Swanö and will be released by the year 2023.

In the coming months and after an eight years hiatus, the band will start performing live again.