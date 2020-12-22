WARDRUNA Celebrate Winter Solstice With New Single "Andvervarljod"; Audio/Video

Wardruna will continue to keep Norse traditions relevant in today’s society with their unique blend of contemporary compositions with traditional and historical instrumentation and narratives. In celebration of the Winter Solstice (12/21) - one of the most important ancient Pagan holidays - the band have today, December 22, released the third single, “Andvevarljod”, from their forthcoming 2021 album Kvitravn. A special Skaldic version of the song was premiered via a livestream on the Winter Solstice along with a speech on its importance and meaning by Wardruma founder/composer Einar Selvik.

“Andvevarljod”, translated in English to “The Song Of The Spirit-Weavers”, explores the Nordic deities of fate (also known as the Norns), the spinning of life threads and the Norse and Sámi common idea that a person´s spirit is connected to wind, both before and after birth. It features guest appearances by a small group of prominent Norwegian traditional singers including Kirsten Bråten Berg, Sigrid Berg, Unni Løvlid and Ingebjørg Reinholdt alongside Wardruna's own Lindy-Fay Hella.

“On a personal level, ‘Andvevarljod’ is a song I hold very dear and it was also my starting point on the new album,” shares Selvik. “Musically, it gives voice to very old song traditions and on top of that, it is voiced by some of the most central reasons why these traditions are being kept alive for us and the generations to come. Special thanks go out to our guest singers for lending us their talents and for the invaluable work they do for keeping our traditions alive!”

Stream “Andvevarljod” across all digital platforms, here,

Kvitravn - which translates to ‘White Raven’ - is set for release on January 22 via By Norse Music in the US and Sony Music / Columbia Records (worldwide excl. US). Throughout its 11 songs, Kvitravn discusses Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, shadows, nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, various Norse spiritual concepts, and the relation between sage and songs.

Pre-order options for Kvitravn are available via digital download here. The album is also available on CD and 180-gram 2LP gatefold vinyl (black or ltd. Edition white) here.

Tracklisting (with translations):

"Synkverv" (Turn-sight)

"Kvitravn" (White Raven)

"Skugge" (Shadow)

"Grá" (Grey)

"Fylgjutal" (Speech of the Fetch)

"Munin" (Memory)

"Kvit hjort" (White Stag)

"Viseveiding" (Song-hunting)

"Ni" (Nine)

"Vindavlarljod" (Song of the wind-bred)

"Andvevarljod" (Song of the Spirit-weavers)

“Kvitravn” video:

"Grá" video:

(Photo - Kim Öhrling)