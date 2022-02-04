WATAIN - The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain Album Due In April; "The Howling" Single And Music Video Available Now

Notorious Swedish black metal collective, Watain, is proud to unleash "The Howling" - the first single from their upcoming new studio album, The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain, which will be released on April 29.

"The Howling" sets the tone for what will be offered on the band's 7th full-length, an unsettling blackened voyage in 10 chapters that is as inexorably vicious as it is enticing.

E. Danielsson (vocals) states: "'The Howling' refers to the wordless voice of the wild, wailing eerily through the ages, urging us to leave our safe spaces and explore the dark recesses of the great Abyss both within and without. To see it, to learn from it, to know it. "

The single is available in both digital and physical form - a strictly limited 7'' with "The Howling" on its A-side and the Profanatica cover "I Arose" on its B-side can be bought as of today. The Black Vinyl is exclusively available through Nuclear Blast Mailorder, whereas the Oxblood colored version is being sold in the band's own shop. Act quick as these will be gone fast.

Available album formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe Gatefold LP in Slipcase (incl. the album on CD)

* Grey Marbled (667, NB mailorder excl.)

* Dark Red Marbled (666, Band excl.)

- LP

* Black

* Green w/ Rainbow Splatter (2000, EU retail)

* Solid Red (300, via EMP)

* Pink (300, NB mailorder)

* Blue Marbled (300, UK)

* Solid Green (300, Seasons Of Mist)

* Transp. Blue (300, Levykauppa Äx & Sound Polluution)

* Solid Grey (300, Sweden Rock)

* Dark Purple (300, Napalm)

* White (300, US Retail)

* Red w/ Rainbow Splatter (1800, US retail & NB US mailorder)

* Green Marbled (300, NB US mailorder)

- CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Ecstasies In Night Infinite"

"The Howling"

"Serimosa"

"Black Cunt"

"Leper's Grace"

"Not Sun Nor Man Nor God"

"Before The Cataclysm"

"We Remain"

"Funeral Winter"

"Septentrion"

Watain will join forces with equally infamous Norwegian black metal legends, Mayhem, for a tour through North America, aptly labeled The Sanguine Sodomy Of North America, starting on March 7. They will be supported by US blackened speed metal punks, Midnight.

Watain and Mayhem issued the following statement: "Mayhem and Watain are delighted to announce that what is to become known in history as the sanguine sodomy of North America is set to take place in the spring of 2022, with both our bands at the helm and with the infamous Midnight joining us as special guests. We hereby invite all of our North American friends and foes to celebrate the return of Darkness and Evil to your lands, and to join us in what is destined to become one legendary Hell of a tour!"

Tour dates:

March

7 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

12 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

14 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

15 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

18 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

19 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

20 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

22 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

23 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

26 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian

31 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

April

1 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

3 - Joliet, IL - The Forge