Watch JUDAS PRIEST Kick Off Second Leg Of Invincible Shield North American Tour 2024 In Montreal; Fan-Filmed Video

On September 13, Judas Priest kicked off the second leg of their highly anticipated Invincible Shield North American Tour at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Panic Attack"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Rapid Fire"

"Breaking The Law"

"Riding On The Wind"

"Love Bites"

"Devil's Child"

"Saints In Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"Sinner"

"Turbo Lover"

"Invincible Shield"

"Victim Of Changes"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"The Hellion / Electric Eye"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Living After Midnight"

Tour dates:

September

17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center*

24 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Arena*

25 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

27 - Rockford, IL - BMO Center

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life - Festival^

October

1 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

3 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

5 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

10 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

12 - Sacramento, CA - After Shock Festival^

13 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

20 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena

22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

* Not A Live Nation Date

^ Festival Date