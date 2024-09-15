Watch JUDAS PRIEST Kick Off Second Leg Of Invincible Shield North American Tour 2024 In Montreal; Fan-Filmed Video

September 15, 2024, an hour ago

news judas priest heavy metal

On September 13, Judas Priest kicked off the second leg of their highly anticipated  Invincible Shield North American Tour at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Panic Attack"
"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"
"Rapid Fire"
"Breaking The Law"
"Riding On The Wind"
"Love Bites"
"Devil's Child"
"Saints In Hell"
"Crown Of Horns"
"Sinner"
"Turbo Lover"
"Invincible Shield"
"Victim Of Changes"
"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)
"Painkiller"

Encore:
"The Hellion / Electric Eye"
"Hell Bent For Leather"
"Living After Midnight"

Tour dates:

September
17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill  
19 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre  
21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse  
22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center*
24 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Arena*
25 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena  
27 - Rockford, IL - BMO Center  
29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life - Festival^  

October
1 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena  
3 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark  
5 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center  
6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena  
9 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena  
10 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds  
12 - Sacramento, CA - After Shock Festival^  
13 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*
15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater  
16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood  
18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre  
20 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena  
22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land  
24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater  
26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

* Not A Live Nation Date
^ Festival Date


