Watch METALLICA Perform "The Unforgiven" In Madrid; Official Live Video

Metallica have shared the official live video below, featuring their performance of "The Unforgiven" at at Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on July 14.

Metallica previously released footage from their concert at Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on July 12. Watch the band perform "Orion" and "Cyanide" below:

Metallica perform next on August 2 & 4 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.