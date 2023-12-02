Watch THE ALMIGHTY's Original Line-Up Play First Show In 32 Years; Fan-Filmed Video From Glasgow Show Streaming

Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick kicked off 2023 with a cryptic post about his former band, The Almighty, making a return. See for yourself....

Due to unprecedented interest in recent times, the original lineup of The Almighty are back in force for the first time in 32 years. Drummer Stumpy Monroe, bassist Floyd London, guitarist Andy “Tantrum” McCafferty together with Warwick announced three retrospective concerts to celebrate their 35th Anniversary in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

Fan-filmed video from the Glasgow show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Resurrection Mutha"

"Over the Edge"

"Power"

"Addiction"

"Destroyed"

"Wrench"

"Little Lost Sometimes"

"Takin' Hold"

"Devil's Toy"

"Full Force Lovin' Machine"

"Bandaged Knees"

"Welcome to Defiance"

"Sin Against the Light"

"The Unreal Thing"

"Blood, Fire & Love"

"Jonestown Mind"

"Crank and Deceit"

"Free 'n' Easy"

Encore:

"Crucify"

"Jesus Loves You... But I Don't"

"Wild & Wonderful"

Photo by Kevin Nixon