Watch TOMMY ALDRIDGE Perform WHITESNAKE's "Still Of The Night" For Drumeo (Video)

Drumeo has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Watch Tommy Aldridge perform 'Still Of The Night' by Whitesnake. This track is from Whitesnake's self-titled album released in 1987 – with drums originally recorded by Aynsley Dunbar. This performance features Tommy Aldridge's powerful and precise drumming, intricate cymbal work, and dynamic fills, which showcase his exceptional technical skill and energy behind the kit."

In 2023, Drumeo shared an hour-long clip featuring Aldridge going through breakdowns on key Whitesnake and Ozzy fills. Find out what it was like working with Randy Rhoads ('You couldn't make it heavy enough for Randy'), and watch the Bonham fan perform some of his favorite tunes.