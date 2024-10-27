Watch W.A.S.P.'s "Album One Alive" Tour Kick-Off Show In San Luis Obispo, CA; Fan-Filmed Video
October 27, 2024, 46 minutes ago
It is 2024 and W.A.S.P. is celebrating 1984! 40 years ago the landmark debut album from W.A.S.P. was released (August 17, 1984) and the metal world was knocked on their ass. Therr "Album One Alive" tour celebrates the debut album by playing it in its entirety, from start to finish.
Fan-filmed video of the October 26th kick-off show in San Luis Obispo, CA at the Fremont Theater can be viewed below.
W.A.S.P. can only celebrate 1984 once and they want to do it big! To enter all you have to do is head here and enter your email address.
It was recently announced that Armored Saint will be replacing Death Angel on the tour. W.A.S.P. issued the following statement, "W.A.S.P. is pleased to announce that Armored Saint will now be joining the "Album One Alive" fall 2024 US Tour. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Death Angel will no longer be able to be a part of this tour. We all wish them the best going forward."
Tickets and VIP packages available here. Dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
October
28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
30 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
November
1 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre
2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
5 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
8 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
9 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11 - Toronto, ON - History
13 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
14 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
21 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
29 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
December
1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
6 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
7 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre
9 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
* no support acts